Crittenton Services of Greater Washington Seeks Mental Health Professionals To Expand Mentoring Programs
CSGW is looking for a full-time Mental Health Services Manager and part-time Mental Health Clinicians to deliver virtual therapy sessions for teen girls.WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, August 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crittenton Services of Greater Washington (CSGW) is looking to recruit multiple mental health support staff and consultants to provide weekly group or individual therapy sessions for the participants in our mentoring programs. The open positions include a full-time Mental Health Manager and multiple part-time Mental Health Clinicians with experience working with teen girls of color. More information on how to apply to these positions is available on the Crittenton website under the “Careers And Internships” section, and applications are being accepted until further notice.
The full-time staff person or consultant will deliver fifteen hours of individual or group therapy per week and supervise the mental health services team, including up to four social work interns per semester, while the part-time consultants will deliver a total of twenty hours of individual or group therapy per week and supervise up to three social work interns per semester. The clients will be predominantly African-American, Latina, and Asian teen girls with presenting problems such as anxiety, depression, relationship problems, and emotion management, among others. They will be participants in Crittenton programs at twenty-one middle and high schools in Montgomery County, MD (Burtonsville, Clarksburg, Gaithersburg, Germantown, and Silver Spring), and Washington, DC (Wards 5, 7, and 8).
For a full list of the position requirements, primary duties and responsibilities, program monitoring and evaluation components, core competencies and skills, and required education and experience please visit https://crittentonservices.org/about/careers/.
Applications are currently being accepted, to apply please send your resume and copies of your social work licenses to mental_health@crittentonservices.org.
For any questions or press inquiries, please e-mail Abby Saturni at asaturni@crittentonservices.org or visit our contact page.
###
About CSGW: For 133 years, Crittenton Services of Greater Washington (CSGW) has equipped teen girls in underserved communities with the skills and support to navigate the challenges of middle and high school. Through the lens of trauma-informed care, our programs teach teen girls to value their gifts and develop essential life skills. Most importantly, they attain a belief in their ability to succeed. The success of our programs are reflected by our 100% graduation rate, with 83% of our graduates going on to attend a two- or four-year college. Please visit our website to learn more about our programs.
Press Contact:
Abby Saturni
Director of Communications
Crittenton Services of Greater Washington
asaturni@crittentonservices.org
Https://www.crittentonservices.org
