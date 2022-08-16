Historical Affairs programs in September 2022

(DOVER, Del. — Aug. 16, 2022) — The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will be sponsoring seven special programs during the month of September 2022. A full schedule is included below. Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for some programs. Go to the following link for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2022/08/01/hca-programs-sept-2022/.

Painting depicting the Battle of the Chesapeake from the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, Norfolk, Va. The battle will be explored in a Sept. 24, 2022 program at The Old State House.

Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs special programs, September 2022

Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

“That’s Entertainment.” Delaware’s 24th annual Chautauqua tent show featuring a day-long series of activities culminating with Bob Gleason of the American Historical Theatre portraying Buffalo Bill. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. Noon–9 p.m. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

“That’s Entertainment.” Delaware’s 24th annual Chautauqua tent show featuring a day-long series of activities culminating with a musical performance of songs of the Underground Railroad by Linda Harris and David B. Cole. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. Noon–9 p.m. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

“That’s Entertainment.” Delaware’s 24th annual Chautauqua tent show featuring a day-long series of activities culminating with Kim Hanley of the American Historical Theatre portraying sharpshooter Annie Oakley. The Green adjacent to the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. Noon–6:30 p.m. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022

“That’s Entertainment.” Delaware’s 24th annual Chautauqua tent show featuring a day-long series of activities culminating with Neill Hartley of the American Historical Theatre portraying Ichabod Crane, a character from Washington Irving’s story, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” The Green adjacent to the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. Noon–6:30 p.m. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site: Touring the homestead. Join historical interpreters for this introductory program on the history of the Cooch’s Bridge homestead. Learn about some of the individuals who lived on the property, how they shaped the land around them and how the location’s landscape contributed to national history. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site, 961 South Old Baltimore Pike, Newark. Tours at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Limit 20 visitors per tour. Free admission but reservations required. 302-922-7116 or mailto:CBmuseum@delaware.gov. NOTE: Both tours are fully booked.

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

“The Battle of the Chesapeake.” Multi-media presentation by historical interpreter Tom Welch on how the French fleet under Adm. de Grasse paved the way for the surrender of Gen. Cornwallis at Yorktown and the ultimate victory for the American forces over the British. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. 1 p.m. 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

“Well Seasoned Heirlooms.” In this virtual series, historic-site interpreter Kimberly Fritsch of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum shines a spotlight on the practices, recipes and women throughout Delaware history as they speak to us through their food. Cookbooks became a way for women to pass along their legacy and convey a sense of what was important in their culture, daily lives and, even, weather occurrences and events of the time. Program streamed live via Zoom. Noon. Free but registration required. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Remaining division program in August 2022

In addition, the division will be presenting the following programs during the remainder of August.



Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022

“Restorative Justice.” Talk by Charito Calvachi-Mateyko examines the modern concept of criminal justice and the theory of restorative justice as an alternative to the current system. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. Noon. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

“Winner! Winner! Chicken Dinner: Delaware’s Woman of Steele!” Virtual program in which historic site interpreter Kimberly Fritsch of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum explores Delaware’s chicken industry and the first major breeder of Delaware chickens — Cecile Steele. The event will also feature a chicken recipe. Part of the series, “Well Seasoned Heirlooms,” which shines a spotlight on the culinary practices, recipes and personalized cookbooks of women throughout Delaware history as they speak to us through their food. Program streamed live via Zoom. Noon. Free but registration required by going to the following: https://history.delaware.gov/2022/07/04/hca-programs-august-2022/. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Administered by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, the five museums of the State of Delaware — the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum, The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum — tell the story of the First State’s contributions to the history and culture of the United States. Through tours, exhibits and special programs, the museums shine a spotlight on Delaware’s unique history and the diverse people who came to live there. The museums are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The New Castle Court House Museum and the John Dickinson Plantation are partner sites of the First State National Historical Park. The Old State House is located on the Dover Green, another partner site of the park. Go to the following for a long-term calendar of division-sponsored events.



Contact:

Jim Yurasek

Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs

Phone: 302-577-5170

E-mail: Jim.Yurasek@delaware.gov

Web: http://history.delaware.gov