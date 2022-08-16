Submit Release
New Warden Appointed At Northwest Correctional Complex

Tiptonville – A new warden has been appointed at the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) in Tiptonville.  Sharon Rose has been appointed to lead the facility.  Rose succeeds former Warden Kevin Genovese, who was promoted to East Region Correctional Administrator in July. 

“Sharon’s dedication to her career and continued education is evident in her background, and she has a plethora of tools necessary to be successful in this position,” said Assistant Commissioner Dotson.

Rose began her career with TDOC as a Correctional Officer at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in 2005.  She has served the Department as a Correctional Clerical Officer, H.R. Analyst, Inmate Relations Coordinator, Unit Manager, and Associate Warden of Security.  

The Northwest Correctional Complex serves as the department’s primary education facility for male inmates.

