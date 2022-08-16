Patrick J. McCarthy, CFA Joins Carbon Advisors as Managing Director of the Carbon Securities Group

Carbon Advisors: Reduce, Report, Offset Patrick J. McCarthy, Managing Director of Carbon Securities

Patrick McCarthy joins Carbon Advisors as the Managing Director of the Carbon Advisors' Securities Group. Carbon Advisors provides end-to-end carbon management solutions to sustainably finance the energy transition. Under Patrick's leadership the Carbon Securities Group will launch an open and transparent carbon offset rating service that combines an experienced team of offset auditors with the latest in geospatial intelligence.

McCarthy’s background in finance, operations and national security have guided the design of the Carbon Select Offset rating system, which identifies the highest quality carbon credits produced by environmental projects anywhere in the world.

“At Carbon Advisors we view carbon credits as an important tool for Companies to meet their NetZero goals. However, without a time tested and thoughtfully designed carbon offset rating system all offsets appear to have the same environmental impact – which they do not. Our rating system leverages 30+ years of academic and industry experience with the latest technologies to inform and empower all market participants in ways that do not exist today.” said McCarthy.

Patrick’s previous experience includes serving as Chief Strategy Officer in the private sector, Head of Diversified Industrials and Senior Managing Director of equity research in investment banking. Mr. McCarthy is a Chartered Financial Analyst and has significant experience working in geospatial intelligence. Previously, McCarthy has held leadership roles with Capewell Aerial Systems, Neptune Holding, FBR Capital Markets and Credit Suisse. Patrick is a graduate of Fordham University and serves on the Board of Directors of a non-profit focused on military wellness.

“Geospatial intelligence, when implemented properly, does not need to be prohibitively expensive. We can provide monthly updates on projects anywhere in the world at a price that will enable you to have every carbon credit rated going forward. We intend to do for the carbon credit markets what the bond rating agencies did for the bond markets decades ago,” said Carbon Advisors CEO John Carroll.

The Carbon Securities division works with customers to overcome offset shortfalls through compliant offset credits, offset hedging programs and secure credit transmission. Carbon Advisors’ comprehensive, carbon management practice has three groups targeted at fueling the energy transition. Contact Carbon Advisors to get started on real net-zero solutions today by email, info@carbon-advisors.com or by phone +1.949.214.7000 (US) or +377.06.40.61.06.37 (International).

