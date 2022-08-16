Families Across America Unite Against Illicit Fentanyl Spreading Prevention and Awareness on August 21st
Facing Fentanyl - National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, August 21st
These kids are not addicts, they are oblivious to the deadly consequence of this deceptive drug.”WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 21st, 2022, families affected by fentanyl are uniting nationwide to warn the public about the emergent dangers of illicit fentanyl. Advocates for victims of illicit fentanyl poisoning continue to sound the alarm and plead for government response to address this deadly epidemic. As the death toll rises, advocates and affected family members are taking this initiative while they wait for a federal response to the illicit fentanyl crisis sweeping the country. Events are planned all over the U.S. starting this week throughout the weekend of August 21st.
August 21st is a coordinated day of response from fentanyl awareness organizations and affected families sharing their experiences as part of the effort to inform the public about the dangers of illicit fentanyl. Facing Fentanyl established National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day on August 21st to acknowledge and remember the hundreds of thousands of people who lost their lives due to fentanyl poisoning and the devastation this drug brings hundreds of American families daily.
Proclamations to recognize the day of prevention have been granted in many states. Alaska, Colorado, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Ohio, are among the first received, and more are expected by week's end. Concerts, community events, fentanyl summits, memorial walks, and candlelight services will be held to warn others about this lethal drug and bring awareness to the unsuspecting and uninformed. Families and prevention organizations have raised billboards across the country to reach as many people as possible, with one state raising over 120 billboards. The DEA has recognized this day of remembrance and accepted the Facing Fentanyl memorial of victim's photos as a permanent display at their Arlington, Virginia Museum.
Advocates are urging families not to be naive in thinking this can't happen to them. Fentanyl does not discriminate, and no one is immune. Know the facts about illicit fentanyl now, before it's too late. Don't wait!
The founders of Facing Fentanyl say they used a simple marketing tool to calendar the day to gain the support of families across America. Families have taken on considerable efforts to bring awareness to this day. There are no corporate funds for these events. The day is led by grassroots organizations and families that have contributed endless hours and personal resources to save others from experiencing what they have. The movement these families have created is impressive, and it is incredible to see the families working to address a crisis that even our federal government won't address. No action can return lives lost, but these families have chosen to sound the alarm on this weapon poisoning America during this catastrophic moment in history.
Organizers of the day are asking why this national crisis is being ignored and not addressed at the highest level. Our government's complacency and inaction are as criminal as the cartels pushing these drugs into the country. Children as young as 12 die as illicit fentanyl floods our nation. These kids are not addicts. They are oblivious to the deadly consequence of this deceptive drug. The data on wrongful fentanyl deaths are lagging, and we are frighted to find out the new larger number for this year. These deaths are not just numbers. They are mothers, fathers, children, and grandparents.
Facing Fentanyl issued a plea to The President this week to declare a National Emergency to the FENTANYL POISONING deaths plaguing our nation. The President has issued no response. The letter reads, "Swift action is necessary to combat the existential threat of illicit fentanyl flooding our country. Foreign Governments facilitating these precursor chemicals and the countries responsible for unlawful fentanyl distribution should be held accountable. Supply reduction is harm reduction and will save American lives. We are pleading with the President to act before countless more people die."
The Facing Fentanyl letter urges the President to acknowledge illicit fentanyl is a National Security issue and has caused a Public Health crisis. The letter says, "The poisoning of hundreds of thousands of Americans caused by illicit fentanyl deserves immediate action and complete government response." The current rate of fentanyl deaths equals a 9-11 type event every two weeks. Yet Americans continue to wait for measurable action. "We strongly believe the value of life in America diminishes each day this emergency fails to be addressed." The full letter to the President can be read at the facingfentanylnow.org website, and anyone can sign it to support these efforts.
We encourage you to look for events in your area and share the message about the dangers of illicit fentanyl.
