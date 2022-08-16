Respiratory Monitoring & AI Technologies – hear more at the Biosensors for Medical Wearables Conference

SAE Media Group reports: the Biosensors for Medical Wearables Conference will cover AI technologies and respiratory monitoring

Asthma and COPD are two of the most common chronic respiratory diseases. In Europe, the combined frequency of the diseases is around 10% of the general population. In Canada, an estimated 3.8 million people experience asthma, and two million people experience COPD.

In recent news an international collaboration between Canada and Germany with expertise in upper airway health, audio/acoustic engineering and wearable computing is developing an AI-powered wearable device to monitor these respiratory symptoms.

A neck patch that monitors respiratory sounds may help manage asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) by detecting symptom flareups in real time, without compromising patient privacy. *

Delving into respiratory monitoring technologies through wearables at the Biosensors for Medical Wearables Conference will be Pierre-Alexandre Fournier, Co-Founder of HexoSkin. He will be presenting on “Overcoming Challenges in Long-term Adhesives for Wearable Sensors" which covers:

•Assessing the growing landscape of smart clothing for medical applications

•Challenges in long-term medical wearables and insights into the design and development of flexible textile sensors to overcome hurdles in adhesives

•Case Studies of cardiac, pulmonary, and respiratory medical application of smart textile sensors

•Uncovering the future potential and opportunities to further long-term medical sensor technologies

To find out more about our esteemed line-up of speakers and their cutting edge presentation

2nd Annual Biosensors for Medical Wearables Conference

24 – 25 October 2022

Boston, MA, USA

