Friends In… Manila! - A Docu-Reality Web Series captures the lives of 3 girls on a mission to support suburban families

Friends In… Manila!, A Docu-Reality Web Series, captures the lives of three girls on a mission to support suburban families.

The new docu-reality web series shows, 24/7 live, the lives of three girls who support the local community through charity missions in the Manila suburbs

MANILA, PHILIPPINES , August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manila, Philippines: A new docu-reality web series - Friends in… Manila! - shows the lives of three girls living in the outskirts of Manila, the capital of the Philippines, and supporting the local community through charity missions and fundraising events will be released in August 2022 and is available for viewers on SpiedLife website.

The show follows the lives of Lisan Mendoza (San), Thaddea Quijano (Thads), and Zairen Moral (Zai), living in Manila suburbs, with eight fixed cameras in the house and three mobile cameras used by the Protagonists to document all their activities within the community.

“The show has been conceptualized around the lives of three protagonists and how they spearhead missions to support the local and vulnerable community of Manila and nearby areas. We are excited to begin filming the show and present it to our audience,” said Dannalie Marca Cinco, Project Leader, - Friends in… Manila! -

One of the key features of this docu-reality web is the fact that users will be able to follow the progress of the fundraising in real-time and will be able to see, in live streaming and on-demand, how all funds will be used.

As part of their first mission, San, Thads, and Zai will buy food items for ten malnourished families in the community. They will also spend time in the local community to get a pulse on the situation. Viewers can also follow the event in real-time.

"These are real-life stories, told by real people and shown non-stop live, uncut, without cameramen, writers, and directors," said Dannalie.

SpiedLife has become a great platform that shows people's real-life lives in different countries worldwide 24/7 and is available in live mode. Reality TV has gained exponential momentum in the last few years, and - Friends in… Manila! - is adding a new dimension to the space.

“A show dedicated to helping the local community and supporting them through different events and fundraisers will be interesting to watch and capture,” said Dannalie.

