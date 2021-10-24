Submit Release
News Search

There were 80 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,457 in the last 365 days.

SpiedLife, A New Docu-Reality Platform, Attracts International Audience with Live, 24/7 Streaming Worldwide

SpiedLife

A platform dedicated to showcasing the different customs, cultures, social positions of people and communities worldwide.

MILANO, ITALY, October 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpiedLife, an international docu-reality platform, is growing in popularity for showing live, 24/7 streams of families, roommates, and singles in every country around the world. A platform dedicated to showcasing the different customs, cultures, social positions of people and communities worldwide, the SpiedLife has experience record growth in the past few months.

Free of cameramen, authors, and directors, SpiedLife depicts the real world where everyone is the maker of their own destiny and success. SpiedLife participants enroll on the platform and receive at least two small mobile cameras to position in their home, allowing them to stream a live and uninterrupted portion of their lives to the outside world. Participants can then stay in touch with their audience through chat rooms and other interactive features, track their account’s approval and popularity rating.

“We are excited by the growth of the SpiedLife platform,” remarked Mario Sacco, casting dir. of SpiedLife. “We continue to attract an audience from around the world, including over 10 million views per month. The first platform of its kind, SpiedLife opens the door to experimenting with new customs and cultures by showing real-life around the world with just a few simple restrictions... compliance with local laws and not to show nudity and sex," they added.

SpiedLife has opened its doors to those who live busy, intriguing, or even just bizarre lives, including those of artists, busy parents, full-time travelers, influencers, and college students. The platform pays streamers to create a passive source for income, making SpiedLife a fun and engaging way to round up salaries or replace full-time jobs. Direct benefits include earning percentages on subscriptions and credits, indirect ones from product placement campaigns.

To learn more, please visit SpiedLife

Mario Sacco
VisioRay Entertainment Srl
email us here

You just read:

SpiedLife, A New Docu-Reality Platform, Attracts International Audience with Live, 24/7 Streaming Worldwide

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.