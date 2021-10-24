SpiedLife, A New Docu-Reality Platform, Attracts International Audience with Live, 24/7 Streaming Worldwide
A platform dedicated to showcasing the different customs, cultures, social positions of people and communities worldwide.MILANO, ITALY, October 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpiedLife, an international docu-reality platform, is growing in popularity for showing live, 24/7 streams of families, roommates, and singles in every country around the world. A platform dedicated to showcasing the different customs, cultures, social positions of people and communities worldwide, the SpiedLife has experience record growth in the past few months.
Free of cameramen, authors, and directors, SpiedLife depicts the real world where everyone is the maker of their own destiny and success. SpiedLife participants enroll on the platform and receive at least two small mobile cameras to position in their home, allowing them to stream a live and uninterrupted portion of their lives to the outside world. Participants can then stay in touch with their audience through chat rooms and other interactive features, track their account’s approval and popularity rating.
“We are excited by the growth of the SpiedLife platform,” remarked Mario Sacco, casting dir. of SpiedLife. “We continue to attract an audience from around the world, including over 10 million views per month. The first platform of its kind, SpiedLife opens the door to experimenting with new customs and cultures by showing real-life around the world with just a few simple restrictions... compliance with local laws and not to show nudity and sex," they added.
SpiedLife has opened its doors to those who live busy, intriguing, or even just bizarre lives, including those of artists, busy parents, full-time travelers, influencers, and college students. The platform pays streamers to create a passive source for income, making SpiedLife a fun and engaging way to round up salaries or replace full-time jobs. Direct benefits include earning percentages on subscriptions and credits, indirect ones from product placement campaigns.
