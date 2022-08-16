Louis Belmonte, P.E. Appointed District Executive for PennDOT’s Southeastern Engineering District

King of Prussia, PA – Louis R. Belmonte, P.E. has been appointed to the position of District Executive for PennDOT Engineering District 6, which covers Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Belmonte had served as the Acting District Executive in District 6 since July 2021.

“I am honored for this opportunity to lead the District 6 team and deliver a comprehensive transportation program to enhance our large network and benefit citizens across the region,” Belmonte said.





Belmonte is responsible for the planning and supervising of the state highway system across PennDOT District 6. PennDOT owns and maintains 3,553 miles of state highway and 2,760 bridges within the five counties.

Belmonte, now in his 34th year with District 6, possesses extensive engineering and managerial experience as his duties have increased in complexity and sophistication during his tenure with PennDOT. Belmonte has held primary positions in the District 6 Operations, Maintenance, and Construction units. Prior to being named Acting District Executive last summer, he served as the District 6 Senior Assistant District Executive for Operations, a position he held since September 2019. Before that time, he was the Assistant District Executive for Services for three years (March 2016-September 2019) and District 6 Traffic Engineer for nearly 16 years (May 2000-March 2016). Belmonte also worked for nearly three years in the District 6 Maintenance Unit as a Maintenance Project Coordinator (November 1997-May 2000) and for eight years in the District 6 Construction Unit as a Resident Engineer (May 1992-November 1997) and Civil Engineering Supervisor (September 1989-May 1992).

Belmonte graduated from Villanova University with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering.









MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797











