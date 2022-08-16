Fusion Fuel Green Announces Second Quarter 2022 Webcast Date

SABUGO, Portugal, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green plc HTOO announced today that it will be hosting a live conference call and webcast on Thursday, September 8, 2022, to discuss second quarter financial results and operational highlights for the green hydrogen solutions company.



Agenda for the Call

Q2/2022 Highlights & Financial Review

Business Update

Production & Technology Update

2022 Milestones

Q&A



Join the webcast:

The webcast may also be accessed through the Events page on the Fusion Fuel website (https://www.fusion-fuel.eu). A playback will be available for replay online for a period following the call.

About Fusion Fuel Green plc

Fusion Fuel is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector committed to accelerating the energy transition through the development of disruptive, clean hydrogen solutions. Fusion has created a modular, integrated solar-to-hydrogen generator, powered by a proprietary miniaturized PEM electrolyzer, that enables off-grid production of hydrogen with zero carbon-emissions. Fusion Fuel's business lines include the sale of electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen production, the development of turnkey hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements. For more information, please visit https://www.fusion-fuel.eu

Investor Relations Contact

Ben Schwarz

