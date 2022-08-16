Alliance Disposal Announces Florida Expansion
The sustainable waste and recycling company launches services in Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and MiamiJERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Disposal, the sustainable waste removal company, is happy to announce their expansion into Florida with the rollout of its service to the metropolitan areas of Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Miami between August 1 and September 1, 2022.
This expansion is part of an effort to revolutionize the outdated waste and recycling industry across America by providing modern solutions and incredible support to customers and suppliers of all sizes. Alliance Disposal equips customers with simple applications to manage all their waste and recycling needs, and supplies their partners with powerful hardware and software to improve hauling efficiency and sustainability. The carbon-neutral waste company is making the world a cleaner place by diverting trash into upcycle streams and planting trees for every order placed.
Teams at Alliance Disposal have worked to identify areas of opportunity for growth, and partner with haulers in Florida that are equally dedicated to efficiency and environmental sustainability in the waste management industry.
Alliance Disposal takes their services where there is demand, so setting its sights on Florida was a natural choice. Florida cities are booming, with a 67% homeownership rate - almost 3% above the national average - and with that, a proportionally growing need for modern waste management services. Going into the cooler months, Floridan homeowners are also expected to undertake their home renovation and decluttering projects, and Alliance Disposal will be there to help them with responsible disposal and dependable service.
Alliance Disposal now partners with over 25 waste haulers in Florida, providing dumpster rentals, recurring trash and recycling removal for businesses, and soon - curbside trash and recycling collection for homeowners.
“Alliance Disposal takes care of the marketing and logistics, and let us do what we do best: haul waste. We feel good knowing we have a strong new business partner that is helping us acquire customers and lower our combined environmental footprint.” said Olivia of Liberty Hauling Services in Apopka, Fl.
With this most recent expansion, as Alliance Disposal continues to invest in the future of sustainable waste management, the company is now partnered with over 200 haulers across the East Coast, supporting local businesses and the jobs of those they employ.
“We are dedicated to providing Floridian home and business owners with a simple and affordable way to reach their waste disposal goals, and workers in the industry with a way to earn a steady income and achieve environmental sustainability. These Florida launches are a major phase in our national expansion and our first venture into the Southern US.” said Joseph DiNardi-Mack, Alliance Disposal’s Co-founder and CEO.
Alliance Disposal closed their first round of funding in May of 2022 and has since then grown from its home market of New Jersey into Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Washington D.C.
About Alliance Disposal: Alliance Disposal is a technology company that provides modern and lasting solutions to revolutionize the outdated waste management industry. Founded in 2019 in Jersey City, NJ, and backed by four generations of waste & recycling experience, Alliance Disposal is working toward their vision of achieving Zero Waste in the industry by diverting trash from landfills, and planting trees for every order placed. Using proprietary technology, Alliance Disposal leverages their network of partnered haulers to provide users with efficient and sustainable waste & recycling services at the click of a button. Their friendly, US-based customer assists a range of clients, from homeowners to contractors and large corporations. Alliance Disposal closed its first round of funding in May 2022.
