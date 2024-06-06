Wayste Unveils Groundbreaking Commercial Hauling Solution
Modern Platform Unifies Roll-off and Commercial Operations for Waste and Recycling Businesses
Our software is specifically designed to address [the unique challenges this industry faces], empowering haulers to operate more efficiently, profitably, and with complete visibility.”JERSEY CITY, NJ, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayste, the cutting-edge technology company transforming the waste and recycling industry, today announced the launch of its comprehensive commercial hauling solution.
— Joe Dinardi-Mack, CEO and Co-Founder of Wayste
This expansion solidifies Wayste's position as the only platform capable of seamlessly managing both roll-off and commercial hauling, including front-end, rear-load, and side-load operations from a single, unified system.
Wayste's new commercial offering brings the full power of its dispatch, asset tracking, driver app, billing, and reporting capabilities to commercial and residential haulers. Businesses can now effortlessly manage subscriptions through an integrated CRM, streamlining every aspect of their commercial operations.
"We are thrilled to extend our robust, field-tested platform to serve the commercial hauling sector," said Luc Anis, Head of Engineering at Wayste. "Our mission has always been to revolutionize the waste industry through innovative technology. With this launch, we provide a true end-to-end solution for haulers of all types."
Key Commercial Hauling Features:
- Subscriptions: Manage it all in one place with Wayste’s integrated CRM
- Dispatch: Easily manage jobs, schedules, inventory, and site information
- Asset Tracking: Track equipment location and status in real-time
- Driver App: Mobile tools for timekeeping, job management, and documentation
- Billing: Customizable pricing, automated invoicing, and payment processing
- Reports: Powerful analytics tailored to the waste industry
Wayste's platform is built from the ground up for the waste and recycling sector by a team with over 100 years of combined industry experience and deep technical expertise.
"As a fourth-generation waste professional myself, I understand the unique challenges this industry faces," said Joe Dinardi-Mack, CEO and Co-Founder of Wayste. "Our software is specifically designed to address those pain points, empowering haulers to operate more efficiently, profitably, and with complete visibility."
Unparalleled Security and Support:
Wayste prioritizes data security with robust encryption and a private, secure cloud infrastructure. The platform offers 24/7 technical support, ensuring haulers have the assistance they need, whenever they need it.
"In an industry that has been underserved by technology, Wayste stands out as a game-changer," said Adam, Owner of Red Roll Off Containers. "Their deep understanding of our business, combined with cutting-edge software capabilities, has transformed how we operate."
With its new commercial hauling solution, Wayste continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the waste and recycling industry through innovative technology.
About Wayste:
Wayste is a leading technology platform designed specifically for the waste and recycling industry. Founded by seasoned industry veterans and technology experts, Wayste's mission is to streamline hauling operations through powerful, user-friendly software solutions. For more information, visit www.wayste.com.
