Introducing Wayste: Revolutionizing Hauling in the Waste & Recycling Industry

About

Wayste Inc. is the waste & recycling tech company behind Sourgum Waste and Wayste. Founded in 2019 in Jersey City, NJ and backed by generations of waste & recycling experience, Wayste seeks to revolutionize the outdated waste management industry with modern and lasting solutions, and work towards zero waste by diverting trash from landfills and planting trees. Sourgum Waste is America’s first haulsourcing platform. Using proprietary technology, Sourgum leverages its network of partnered haulers to provide users with efficient and sustainable waste & recycling services at the click of a button. For more information, visit https://www.sourgum.com/. Wayste is a leading SaaS product developed by haulers exclusively for the waste and recycling industry. Wayste empowers haulers to streamline their operations, increase profitability, and reduce waste. For more information, visit https://www.wayste.com/.

Sourgum Waste