Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,735 in the last 365 days.

Indiana Center for Recovery Unveils BrainsWay Deep TMS™

Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Center Debuts Innovative Treatment for Mishawaka Patients

It’s a treatment for patients with the most disruptive and stubborn symptoms that don’t respond to SSRIs or talk therapy alone. It’s more hope to heal.”
— Dr. Michael Kane
SOUTH BEND, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indiana Center for Recovery Unveils BrainsWay Deep TMS™
Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Center Debuts Innovative Treatment for Mishawaka Patients

Indiana Center for Recovery—the largest mental health and addiction treatment provider in the state—announces its partnership with BrainsWay, a leader in noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. This technology, combined with custom care plans from Indiana Center for Recovery, will bring recovery and relief through clinically demonstrated, painless treatments that can be highly effective when other treatment modes have failed.

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS™ treatment is based on novel breakthrough technology that targets brain areas for increased stimulation and activity. As shown effective in more than 60 clinical trials worldwide, Deep TMS™ is FDA-cleared for treating major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and smoking addiction.

Deep TMS™ alleviates chronic distress and discomfort in treatment-resistant disorders when first-line medications and therapies have not achieved patient goals or reduced symptoms. Boosting care for patients with substance use and mental health disorders, Indiana Center for Recovery will use Deep TMS™ within holistic treatment paths unique to each patient.

“Mental health in our community has never been more important, and through BrainsWay technology, we can aim for better rates of recovery across patient populations. With Deep TMS, we’re improving the experience of getting real help that lasts,” said Dr. Michael Kane, Medical Director. “It’s a treatment for patients with the most disruptive and stubborn symptoms that don’t respond to SSRIs or talk therapy alone. It’s more hope to heal.”
New patients will see how Indiana Center for Recovery’s experts and compassionate professionals use Deep TMS™ to promote true wellness in South Bend and beyond. To learn more, visit https://treatmentindiana.com.

About Indiana Center for Recovery
Since 2016, Indiana Center For Recovery has pushed patient outcomes through expert staff, high-end facilities, and scientifically sound protocols for patient-centered recovery. Esteemed in substance use disorder and mental health treatment, they offer a dynamic combination of clinically exceptional services and compassionate care, striving to treat every client with respect while treating mental health conditions, patterns of addiction, and underlying health conditions.

About BrainsWay
BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.
Contact
Name: Indiana Center For Recovery
Email: media@treatmentindiana.com

Indiana Center For Recovery
Indiana center for recovery
media@treatmentindiana.com

You just read:

Indiana Center for Recovery Unveils BrainsWay Deep TMS™

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.