Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Growth Trajectory

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Controlled Release Fertilizer Global Market Report 2022”, the controlled release fertilizer market size is expected to grow from $2.66 billion in 2021 to $2.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The controlled release fertilizers market size is expected to grow to $3.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%. The increasing adoption of modern agriculture practices is significantly driving the controlled release fertilizer market growth.

Key Trends In The Controlled Release Fertilizer Market

According to the controlled release fertilizer industry analysis, technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the controlled release fertilizer sector are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their position. For instance, in September 2021, ICL Group, an Israel-based company that develops, produces, and markets fertilizers, metals, and other special-purpose chemical products, introduced the fifth version of its Osmocote controlled-release fertilizer. Osmocote 5 has a distinctive nutrient matching release technology as well as an upgraded Optimised Trace Element Availability (OTEA) system that matches plants' needs throughout the release program, resulting in increased plant health, color, and growth. Considering the inclination to minimize or remove peat, Osmocote 5 has a slightly increased Nitrogen concentration to enhance growth.

Overview Of The Controlled Release Fertilizer Market

The controlled release fertilizer market consists of the sales of controlled-release fertilizers by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are highly advantageous for agriculture, silviculture, and horticulture. Controlled-release fertilizers (CRFs) are granular fertilizer particles covered with a resin or polymer that limits moisture contact and serves to dissolve the fertilizer particles, allowing the fertilizer to be released gradually over time.

Controlled Release Fertilizer Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Polymer Sulfur Coated Urea/Sulfur Coated Urea, Polymer Coated Urea, Polymer Coated NPK

• By Form: Liquid, Granular, Powder

• By Application: Foliar, Fertigation, Soil, Others

• By End-Use: Agriculture, Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Vegetables, Fruits and Plantation Crops

• By Geography: The global controlled release fertilizer market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Yara International, Agrium Inc., Kingenta Ecological Engineering Co. Ltd., ICL Group, Haifa Chemicals, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Nutrien, Koch Industries, Compo Expert, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, JNC Corporation, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, Ekompany International B.V, Jcam Agri, Aglukoon, and Greenfeed Agro Sdn Bhd.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Controlled Release Fertilizer Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of controlled release fertilizer market. The market report analyzes controlled release fertilizer global market size, controlled release fertilizer global market growth drivers, controlled release fertilizer global market segments, controlled release fertilizer global market major players, controlled release fertilizer global market growth across geographies, and controlled release fertilizer global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The controlled release fertilizer global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

