Gear up for the Autism Parenting Summit

The Autism Parenting Summit is back!

This is one of our strongest speaker line-ups to date and we’re confident families across the globe will find something within the schedule to help and support them”
— Mark Blakey
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Autism Parenting Summit is returning for September 2022 following three highly successful previous installments.

Summit host Autism Parenting Magazine has announced that the virtual event will be back for four days on September 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th with a stellar lineup of expert speakers.

Doctors, therapists, educators, advocates, and people on the spectrum will again cover the topics that matter most to autism parents in this FREE virtual event which families can enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.
Hear from doctors, parents, therapists, and autistic advocates

The Summit speaker panel includes renowned autism experts such as Dr. Simon Baron-Cohen, Dr. Susan Crawford, Dr. Stephen Shore, and Dr. Tinita O. Kearney.

Neurodivergent speakers include Dr. Shaw, as well as husband-and-wife team Kelly and Hester Grainger, Dr. Sarai Pahla, Maisie Soetantyo, Andrew Arboe, and Stephanie Bethany.

Of course, the event would not be possible without the support of the Summit’s keynote sponsors who are adding their expertise to the lineup: Dr. Jared Skowron of Spectrum Awakening, Dr. Theoharis Theoharides of Algonot LLC, Alyssa Salter and Sunny Cash of Bened Life, and Nicole Clark of ABA Centers.

In a series of presentations and interviews, these experts and many more, will cover subjects such as behavior, communication, social skills, education, sensory solutions, transitioning to adulthood, diet, play therapy, financial planning, dating, and learning to drive, among many other hot topics.

“We are thrilled to be returning this September for the fourth installment of the Autism Parenting Summit. This is one of our strongest speaker line-ups to date and we’re confident families across the globe will find something within the schedule to help and support them,” says Mark Blakey, CEO at Autism Parenting Magazine.

“We want the Autism Parenting Summit to be accessible to as many people as possible, which is why all our videos are FREE for 24 hours after their release. We encourage parents and professionals in the autism field to visit the website as soon as possible to get their free pass and reserve their places.”
Get your FREE Summit pass today

You can find the full line-up and schedule on the Summit website along with information on how to make the most of the Summit and implement the many autism parenting techniques you’ll learn.

About Autism Parenting Magazine:

Autism Parenting Magazine is an award-winning publication focused on improving the quality of life for families affected by ASD. Established in 2012, the magazine focuses on the objective publication of autism-related topics, developments, treatments, news stories, and happenings. APM has become a vital resource for parents and family members in every part of the globe.

