DATA: Autism Parenting Magazine Publishes 2022 Autism Statistics

Research suggests autism rates vary greatly across countries and even among different states in the US—cultural and methodological factors are probably behind these differences.”NEW YORK, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autism Parenting Magazine realizes just how busy parents with kids on the autism spectrum are, so the global publication has gathered all the latest autism spectrum disorder (ASD) statistics compiled from CDC reports, the latest autism research, and its own exclusive data collected from surveys sent out to more than 160,000 email subscribers.
The 2022 autism statistics have been rounded up in an article featured on the publication’s website alongside a range of infographics which highlight the key facts.
Some of the most significant information includes: 1 in 44 (or 2.3%) of children in the United States are now identified with autism spectrum disorder—241% higher than estimates from 2000. Most kids are only diagnosed with autism after the age of four, boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed than girls, 40% of children on the spectrum are nonverbal, 44% have average or above average intellectual ability, and 31% have an intellectual disability. In addition, 36.5% of autism caregivers use Applied Behavior Analysis Therapy (ABA) for their kids, 20% of autism caregivers give their children cannabidiol (CBD), and close to 6% of autistic children experience some form of gender dysphoria.
As well as looking at autism prevalence, the article rounds up causes and risk factors for autism; analyzes treatment, intervention, and support; considers conditions and risks associated with autism; overviews economic and psychological cost, as well as considering caregiving stress; economic burden of ASD; plus future predictions and possibilities.
“Research suggests autism rates vary greatly across countries and even among different states in the US—cultural and methodological factors are probably behind these differences,” says Emily Ansell Elfer, Editor of Autism Parenting Magazine.
“While the latest statistics should not be used to diagnose, treat, or make any decisions about a child’s care, they do reveal a little of what’s happening in the lives of autistic children. We hope readers will find this article helpful in broadening their understanding of neurodivergence.”
About Autism Parenting Magazine:
Autism Parenting Magazine is an award-winning publication focused on improving the quality of life for families affected by ASD. Established in 2012, the magazine focuses on the objective publication of autism-related topics, developments, treatments, news stories, and happenings. APM has become a vital resource for parents and family members in every part of the globe.
