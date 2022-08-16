CTRL+V Named to Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NY-Based IT Professional Service Provider with Global Reach is Named to Inc. 5000 List

Inc. has named IT professional services provider CTRL+V to the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

This award is a reflection of our customers’ trust in CTRL+V’s people and processes, and proves that we are on the right track as a customer-centered IT professional services provider.” — Matt Seif

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that CTRL+V is No. 2609 – and No. 165 for IT Services – on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to be named to this list of innovative and successful companies,” said Matt Seif, Conductor of CTRL+V. "This award is a reflection of our customers’ trust in CTRL+V’s people and processes, and proves that we are on the right track as a customer-centered IT professional services provider.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”