Local IT Services Company Facilitates Children’s Charity Move to New Offices

A CTRL+V Data Center Relocation in progress

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Friends of Karen, a nonprofit organization supporting children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, relocated their headquarters from North Salem, NY to Melville, NY, a distance of more than 70 miles.

In recognition of the vital work carried out by Friends of Karen every day, CTRL+V Symphony, a professional IT service company also headquartered in NY, volunteered to handle the logistics, technical work, and project management of the IT infrastructure move to the new offices.

“We saw the amazing work Friends of Karen does every day and wanted to do our part to support the organization,” said Matt Seif, CEO of CTRL+V. “Moving to a new headquarters can be hectic and stressful. I am proud that CTRL+V mobilized our expertise, capabilities, and IT resources to assist with the infrastructure move.”

“With our mission of serving children with a life-threatening illness, unstable internet caused uncertainty in meeting our deadlines. The server move made a significant impact on our operations, and the CTRL+V team played a big part.” Terri Sorentino, Director of Finance and Administration for Friends of Karen.



About Friends of Karen

Friends of Karen began in 1978 when North Salem resident Sheila Petersen reached out to a neighborhood family whose child, Karen MacInnes, suffered from a rare, terminal disease. Petersen's legacy has endured over the past 44 years, assisting more than 17,000 children and their families living in the New York tri-state area with basic needs, care management and social work services. The work is performed by a caring staff that includes a team of licensed social workers, child life specialists and creative arts therapists who help families navigate the healthcare system and the financial and emotional challenges of having a critically ill child. For more information about the work of Friends of Karen, please visit https://www.friendsofkaren.org/

About CTRL+V Symphony

CTRL+V is a professional IT services company focused on simplifying and streamlining even the most complex multi-site, global engagements. Certified and seasoned project managers collaborate with global engineering resources to orchestrate successful professional service projects in over 90 countries. For more information about our service, visit https://www.controlvsymphony.com/