Cancer Commons Presents Free Educational Webinar on Cancer Biomarker Testing and Why it Matters to Patients
“Testing Matters—Understanding Cancer Biomarker Testing and How It Applies to You” to be held September 14thMOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer Commons, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers advanced cancer patients and their caregivers, today announced an upcoming educational webinar focused on helping a lay audience understand molecular testing, the strengths and limitations of each kind, and how testing may be used to understand and help with their particular cancer.
Testing Matters—Understanding Cancer Biomarker Testing and How It Applies to You, will be offered virtually on September 14, 2022, at 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET.
Navigating a cancer diagnosis and making care decisions can be overwhelming—particularly for those affected by advanced or metastatic cancer. Cancer Commons helps patients and caregivers cope with uncertainty and establish a sense of control by educating clients about their cancer and finding customized treatment options beyond the standard of care. They also assist clients with understanding the different kinds of testing that may help determine treatment options and monitor their cancer during and after treatment.
In the upcoming webinar, Cancer Commons Scientists Kaumudi Bhawe, PhD, and Adrienne Nugent, PhD, will present the different types of biomarker testing, for whom tests are suitable and helpful, and information on how, when, and where to access testing—all in approachable, plain language.
This is the third event in Cancer Commons’ Pat Looney Educational Series for Client Empowerment, a quarterly series focused on providing critically needed education and highly requested information to the cancer-impacted community. Future webinars in the series will provide information and resources about pancreatic cancer, clinical trials, and significant developments related to various types of cancer.
To register for Testing Matters—Understanding Cancer Biomarker Testing and How It Applies to You, please visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ijFVGjF9TEeGyKOvYpWLDA
About Cancer Commons
Cancer Commons, a patient-centric nonprofit, features compassionate experts who build relationships with advanced cancer patients and caregivers to create personalized action plans. Their nurse navigators, PhD scientists, and national experts consult the latest, most-promising research to identify, explain, and help patients access their best-possible diagnostic and treatment options—so they can be confident they are making the best possible decisions.
About This Is Water
This is Water foundation was started in 2019 by Stuart and Caitlin Landesberg to further support medical and environmental organizations that are recognized as game-changers in their field. The Pat Looney Educational Series for Client Empowerment was underwritten in honor of Caitlin’s mother, Pat Looney, who never lost hope, thanks to incredible advancements she learned about throughout her cancer journey.
