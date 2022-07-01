Patient Advocacy Organization Cancer Commons Announces New CEO
Healthcare Executive Rebecca (Owens) Driscoll will lead Cancer Commons from July 1, 2022.MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer Commons, a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) patient advocacy organization today announced that Rebecca (Owens) Driscoll has been selected as Cancer Commons’ new Chief Executive Officer. Driscoll will assume the role on July 1, 2022. The organization has served more than 10,000 patients and caregivers over the last 10 years, providing scientific and evidence-based support for cancer patients seeking to understand all their care options.
“I am honored to have been selected as the next CEO of Cancer Commons. It is a privilege to be part of an organization that delivers high-quality services with deep compassion for cancer patients and their caregivers,” Driscoll said. “I bring a steadfast commitment to supporting those we serve and a strategic vision for enabling the organization to reach more people in need of our guidance and expertise.”
Driscoll will step in as CEO, and Marty Tenenbaum, PhD, Founder of Cancer Commons and Chairman of the Board, will remain Chairman of the Board.
“Rebecca has more than 20 years of healthcare and oncology leadership experience. She has developed and led key nationwide initiatives to help cancer patients identify and access innovative testing, treatment, and clinical trial options,” Tenenbaum said. “Under Rebecca’s leadership, Cancer Commons will strengthen our patient support capabilities and launch additional learning health system initiatives through strategic partnerships with advocacy groups, academic cancer centers, community oncologists, and industry—ultimately improving outcomes for our patients.”
“Rebecca brings unique perspectives from living the cancer experience with her closest family members and friends. She combines compassion with a true sense of urgency to help anyone dealing with a cancer diagnosis,” said Paul Billings, MD, PhD, who was recently elected Vice Chairman of the Board. “I look forward to working with Rebecca as we continue to provide the extended guidance, services, and support that cancer patients need at the time of diagnosis and throughout their cancer journey.”
__________________________
About Cancer Commons
Cancer Commons (cancercommons.org) is a patient-centric nonprofit whose compassionate experts build relationships with advanced cancer patients and caregivers to create personalized action plans. Their nurse navigators, PhD scientists, and national experts consult the latest, most-promising research to identify, explain, and help patients access their best-possible diagnostic and treatment options—so they can be confident they are making the best possible decisions.
Shan Fowler
Cancer Commons
shan.fowler@cancercommons.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn