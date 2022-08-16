COMBOKIT I, a Minimalist Style Portable Power Station, Launches on Kickstarter
COMBOKIT I is the most compact, lightweight and stylish 620Wh power station with ultra safe batteries.ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-INFINITE, an experienced company that adheres to original design and the development of energy storage products, proclaims their crowdfunded campaign of COMBOKIT I power station on Kickstarter to help optimize the way people access sustainable energy anytime and anywhere, ensuring continuous power for power cuts and outdoor use.
Amid the digital renaissance, there is a rising use of electronic devices and huge requirement for uninterrupted power supply, leading to the generation of power stations, but most of them in the market are so bulky to carry. And some consumers pursue a fashionable look of power stations to fit for their outdoor parties. This is where COMBOKIT I comes in. E-INFINITE has been striving to reduce the size and weight to make it easier to carry on-the-go and design it with a clean color concept.
A stylish and compact design that is more than just a generator. COMBOKIT I is your savior in the toughest emergency situations. Whether you want to turn your backyard into a beer garden or are looking for a backup emergency power source, COMBOKIT I is the right choice for you.
Featuring the smallest volume and weight among all power stations of the same capacity, it is a portable choice for camping trips, BBQ parties at backyard or at home. A 99 minute fast recharge time is more than enough for these situations. On the plus side, battery components are co-developed with German BMZ, one of the largest battery factories in Europe, to guarantee your ultimate safety and reliability.
Last but never least, COMBOKIT I will give you an unparalleled user experience for its ingenious design. The multifunctional 4-in-1 detachable handle can handle absolutely everything, acting as a flashlight, ambient light, and power bank. Underneath its seamless unibody, all the ports and plugs are perfectly concealed, which can protect input and output ports from collisions. Apart from these, COMBOKIT I also meet the following performance:
Small but mighty
AC/solar/car recharge
Truly 0ms-delay uninterrupted power supply (UPS)
Power 9 devices simultaneously
Top-grade batteries
Max 900W pure sine wave
According to Leo Zhang, the CEO of E-INFINITE, “Designed with a clean and simple concept, it does look like a stylish apple product, setting it apart from all other rivals in the market. And our R&D engineers have a long experience in BYD, providing the competitive COMBOKIT I with mature technology.”
If this product holds any allure to you, please head to Kickstarter for further information. Alternatively, COMBOKIT I can also be found on their official website e-infinite.com.
