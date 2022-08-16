Hallwood Modular Buildings Adds Ares Doors and Safety Blast-Resistant Doors to Product Offerings

The lighter weight, higher PSI doors increase safety and security

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ares Doors and Safety, LLC, an affiliate of Hallwood Modular, a leading manufacturer of blast-resistant modular buildings, has seen a drastic decrease in the number of door maintenance calls. As a result, the Company is pleased to announce that it will now offer its customers Ares Doors & Safety blast-resistant doors.

Among all the demands placed on companies today, the safety of their workforce remains paramount. Working in high-risk environments while maintaining production goals is a challenge. And, for the workers that work in areas prone to hydrocarbon explosions, blast-resistant structures are essential.

Blast-rated doors are heavy and are often the most talked about "pain point" for people who occupy BRMs. Having thousands of blast-resistant doors in operation, Hallwood Modular sought to find the most maintenance-free and lightest weight door.

The doors exceed the standard blast rating of 8PSI in the chemical and refining industry, offering 8, 10, and 12PSI rated blast doors. The doors can be used in new modules or as door replacements and we are able to supply doors to companies throughout the world.

“It is our responsibility as a company to provide our workers with a safe environment in which to work. Our relationship with Ares Doors and Safety LLC has allowed us to do just that, and we are proud to offer a full suite of blast-resistant doors to our customers," said Gert Lessing, President of Hallwood Modular. "Hallwood Modular has in its DNA an overarching mission of safety. We design, build, sell and rent buildings that save lives. Blast-resistant buildings are not just another product we offer; it is the reason we exist."

For more information, visit https://hallwoodmodular.com

