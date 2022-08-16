Premier Writers Conference Hosting "The Writing Rock Star Series"
The Red Sneaker Writers Conversations Rocks on Twitter SpacesOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 2-5, 2022, Red Sneaker Writer Center and Write Well Sell Well will host WriterCon, an onsite writers' conference founded by bestselling thriller/mystery/suspense fiction author, William Bernhardt. The theme is "Learn, write, publish...you can do it! We'll show you how." With over 60 authors, agents, publishers, marketing experts, and more will be in attendance, you are bound to get your questions answered. This year there will be pre-conference complimentary sessions titled, The Writing Rockstar Series featuring the workshop speakers and presenters sharing tips and tidbits on how to write a fiction novel or nonfiction book and book marketing. You can catch the sessions on Twitter Spaces on Tuesdays at 7:00 pm CST @wbernhardt.
WriterCon has a four year history of fostering winning connections and equipping authors for book selling success. Participants can also attend unlimited one-on-one meetings with agents and editors. There are also contests where you can raise your profile by entering your work. Network with other writers; share tips and have fun!
About William Bernhardt
William Bernhardt is the author of over fifty books, most recently, Plot/Counterplot, starting with the #1 best-selling novel The Last Chance Lawyer. His previous works include the bestselling Ben Kincaid series, the historical novels Challengers of the Dust and Nemesis, two books of poetry (The White Bird and The Ocean's Edge), and the Red Sneaker books on fiction writing. William and his family reside in Oklahoma City, OK.
