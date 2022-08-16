Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,269 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,198 in the last 365 days.

Premier Writers Conference Hosting "The Writing Rock Star Series"

Join us for The Writing Rockstar Series on Twitter Spaces

The Red Sneaker Writers Conversations Rocks on Twitter Spaces

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 2-5, 2022, Red Sneaker Writer Center and Write Well Sell Well will host WriterCon, an onsite writers' conference founded by bestselling thriller/mystery/suspense fiction author, William Bernhardt. The theme is "Learn, write, publish...you can do it! We'll show you how." With over 60 authors, agents, publishers, marketing experts, and more will be in attendance, you are bound to get your questions answered. This year there will be pre-conference complimentary sessions titled, The Writing Rockstar Series featuring the workshop speakers and presenters sharing tips and tidbits on how to write a fiction novel or nonfiction book and book marketing. You can catch the sessions on Twitter Spaces on Tuesdays at 7:00 pm CST @wbernhardt.

WriterCon has a four year history of fostering winning connections and equipping authors for book selling success. Participants can also attend unlimited one-on-one meetings with agents and editors. There are also contests where you can raise your profile by entering your work. Network with other writers; share tips and have fun!

About William Bernhardt

William Bernhardt is the author of over fifty books, most recently, Plot/Counterplot, starting with the #1 best-selling novel The Last Chance Lawyer. His previous works include the bestselling Ben Kincaid series, the historical novels Challengers of the Dust and Nemesis, two books of poetry (The White Bird and The Ocean's Edge), and the Red Sneaker books on fiction writing. William and his family reside in Oklahoma City, OK.

Sharon Jenkins
The Master Communicator's Writing Services
+1 281-736-0382
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

WriterCon 2021 Highlights

You just read:

Premier Writers Conference Hosting "The Writing Rock Star Series"

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.