IJJ Corporation Open Enrollment for eCETP Support Staffing

IJJ Corporation (OTCMKTS:IJJP)

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, IJJCorp launched the eCommerce Exchange Trading Platform (eCETP) WebApp.

Our mission is to engage Major industry corporations with in-kind Social Responsibility Commitments to team with IJJCorp using eCETP.

eCETP Support Team Structure Goals:

1. 5 Board Members

2. 420 State and country Agents

3. 1,200 For-Profit Business as Certified eCETP Operators

4. Contractor Providing Professional Services

The business strategy has four ecosystems intrinsically integrated with five key objectives:

1. Designate an Opportunity Zone (OZ) For Economic Impact Developments.

2. Operate A Committee Structured Qualify Opportunity Fund (QOF).

3. Utilizing the 2017 Tax Cut and eCETP as Alternative Funding Resources.

4. Implement a Jobs Act platform for the Revitalized Renaissance Program (RRP)

5. Revitalized Renaissance Program (RRP) utilizing the 2017 Tax Cut to fund the development of training centers, creating new technology manufacturing, and assembly distribution facilities Nationwide.

WHY JOIN IJJCorp BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP MEMBERSHIP:

• Companies and Individuals looking for business Opportunity

• The IJJ Corp Business model will create thousands of jobs,

• RRP will establish the creation of infrastructure to reduce import dependencies, and

• The goal to establish the US position as a leading manufacturer and exporter.

Lastly, to fund the resource jointly to increase employment in the USA by exercising the Jobs Act of 2017 (Public Law No. 115-97), deploying Improvement and betterment programs as the committee’s primary objective with T2500 companies leading the way.

