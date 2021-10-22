SILVER SPRING, Md., October 21, 2021 - IJJ Corporation (IJJ Corp), (OTC: IJJP) Business update on eCETP

Funding & Payment Service

IJJP News Headliners: eCETP Prototype deployment; running various Key Application Benchmark Metrics levels of testing to complete Phase 3 by October 28, 2021.

IJJ Corporation (OTCMKTS:IJJP)

The Mandatory Training Course is free for prospective Alliance Partners to become Certified Alliance Partners and keep the earnings from training. Plus, activate the account run ongoing campaigns.” — We help you fund your account activation!

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Production Deployment Date: First Week of November 2021.

Developer Website: https://Montech.io

New Development Phase:

Market Slogan: "Without A Commitment To Join."

Start Date: September 13, 2021.

Project Title. The Mandatory Training Program (MTP) kickoff.

Project Prerequisite: The MTP project requires the eCETP donation module to be fully Operational.

Project Budget Between: $45,000 to $60,000

Budget Startup Allocation: $27,000

Training Program Structure: Training includes assembling and staging resources, deploying a donation campaign, and running a live campaign on eCETP to receive an Alliance Partner Operator Certification.

Description: The Mandatory Training Course provides a free training product package to the prospective Alliance Partner with retainable earnings. The completion of MTP awards the Alliance Partners certification to sponsor and deploy its resources to conduct a live campaign that generates working capital.

The Objective: Kickstart the Go-To-Market Plan to build up a Global Marketing campaign using eCETP as a focal point to offer MTP's services.

Resource Requirements: Onboarding two Experts as consultants:

Task 1 Donation Campaign Fundraiser Expert:

Position: To support eCETP Customer Relationship Management (CRM) services for the MTP.

Anticipated Onboarding: Mid-November 2021.

Task 2 Mass Marketing Campaigns Expert:

Position: To develop the market brand and messaging packages to market the eCEPT training program to create marketability for its features and funding solution.

Anticipate Onboarding: the first week of November 2021.

Additional Details are available at https://www.ijjc.com/?p=77685:

The above information is for IJJP Shareholders and Market Makers. In addition, we will continue to post on Twitter, LinkedIn posts, provide News Releases on material events, task projections, or any discoveries as they occur

.

IJJ Corp: IJJ Corp is an ambitious, innovative company offering Business Processing as a Service (BPaaS) and a Blockchain Cryptographic exchanger within a private network designed to give access to investors, budget funding, and networking business services.

The Company aims to continue developing and integrating services and products to bring its clients the most comprehensive, innovative, turnkey solutions and management services.

The Company will issue additional Press Releases on the status of the items referred to above within the next few weeks.

