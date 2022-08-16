Submit Release
RE: Rutland Barracks / Missing Person -Update

Sophia has been located safe.

 

 

-----------------------------------

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B5004429

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Pat Tingle                            

STATION: VSP Rutland                      

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 08/15/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town

INCIDENT: Missing Person

 

NAME: Sophia Garner                                               

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

State Police are attempting to locate Sophia Garner of Rutland Town.  Garner was last seen leaving her residence on Business 4 in Rutland Town heading towards Rutland City on 8/15/22 at 1615 hours. Garner was last seen wearing purple shorts, grey t-shirt, black crocs and a pink backpack. The disappearance is not considered suspicious at this time, but there are concerns for Garner’s welfare. A photo of Garner is attached.  

 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police- Rutland Barracks  or submit a tip at  https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

 

Trooper Patrick Tingle

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

124 State Place,

Rutland, VT, 05701

802-773-9101

 

