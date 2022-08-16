RE: Rutland Barracks / Missing Person -Update
Sophia has been located safe.
-----------------------------------
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5004429
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Pat Tingle
STATION: VSP Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 08/15/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town
INCIDENT: Missing Person
NAME: Sophia Garner
AGE: 14
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
State Police are attempting to locate Sophia Garner of Rutland Town. Garner was last seen leaving her residence on Business 4 in Rutland Town heading towards Rutland City on 8/15/22 at 1615 hours. Garner was last seen wearing purple shorts, grey t-shirt, black crocs and a pink backpack. The disappearance is not considered suspicious at this time, but there are concerns for Garner’s welfare. A photo of Garner is attached.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police- Rutland Barracks or submit a tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
Trooper Patrick Tingle
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
124 State Place,
Rutland, VT, 05701
802-773-9101