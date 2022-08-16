Lurie to Join Forces with EisnerAmper

Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announced that the partners and colleagues of Minneapolis-based accounting and advisory firm Lurie LLP will be joining EisnerAmper in a transaction anticipated to close in September of 2022.

With more than 200 employees, 24 partners, and offices in Minnesota and Florida, Lurie serves clients across the United States and globally, in a wide variety of industries, providing solutions in accounting, audit, tax planning and wealth management, serving business leaders in health care, professional services, technology, manufacturing, real estate and more.

“We are thrilled to join EisnerAmper,” said Beth Kieffer Leonard, Lurie Managing Partner. “We see the world the same way—in how we serve clients, provide opportunities for our people and how we give back to our community. Additionally, our culture of innovation and our values align perfectly. This combination will provide our clients and the business community that we serve with greater resources that accelerate growth and opportunity today and into the future.”

Founded in 1940, Lurie is a different kind of accounting firm, made great by exceptional talent and fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit driven to serve its community. Lurie was named to the “Best of the Best” firm list for 2021 and “Regional Leader” 2022 by INSIDE Public Accounting, establishing Lurie as one of the 50 highest-performing public accounting firms in North America. Other notable recognitions include “Best CPA Firms for Equity Leadership” and “Best CPA Firms for Women” by the Accounting MOVE Project, “Best of Accounting” Client Satisfaction for 2022, and many more.

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms, commented: “The joining of these two forward-thinking firms creates a powerful combination. EisnerAmper has traditionally been known as a powerhouse on the East Coast and, with the addition of Lurie, takes a huge step toward establishing a flagship presence in the Midwest.”

“We have respected Lurie for many years now,” said Jay Weinstein, EisnerAmper Vice Chair of Industries and Markets. “By supporting startups, accelerators and organizations that support underserved groups, they don’t just get involved in their communities, they get invested. Adding these talented professionals to our cause is a real win for EisnerAmper and an even bigger win for our clients. We warmly welcome Team Lurie to EisnerAmper.”