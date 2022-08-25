National Roadkill Day September 25th Celebrates the Value of Roadkill!

Celebrate the value of roadkill with roadkill recipes on September 25th! Report roadkill large or small, if you don't take it someone else will. The highest proportion of Omega-3 comes from game that eat grass.

"National Roadkill Day" is the day for bringing awareness to roadkill as an acceptable food choice with a positive impact on health.

Pull it off the road, process it, grill it, eat it, then turn it into art, Roadkill Art.” — Tim Criminger

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- “National Roadkill Day", September 25th, Sponsored and Hosted by Roadkill Art, Inc. and the ‘Roadkill Art App’, is celebrated to bring awareness to the value of roadkill as a food source. Once its learned roadkill is edible, many animals left to vultures can be picked up, providing as much as 100 pounds of meat if it’s big game. Time is of the essence when roadkill becomes available. “National Roadkill Day” helps bring attention to this food source instead of passing it by without the knowledge it can be useful.The ‘Roadkill Art App’ has been designed specifically for getting fresh game meat off the road and on a table as quickly as possible, with a GEO technical system for reporting roadkill. A report takes only one (1) minute and logs into the app instantly, showing up on the Map View for all members to see and the List View for easy scrolling through all reports. The ‘Roadkill Art App’ is an easy to use tool for quickly getting to roadkill, providing fresh game meat to app members nationwide."National Roadkill Day" is celebrated with game meat recipes. Many people have never had venison, wild boar, squirrel or possum, all excellent meat providers. The day brings awareness through delicious meat dishes like stewed black bear mixed with chili and beans, quail meatballs and venison shish-kabobs. If you have a roadkill recipe to share, post it during the month of September in the 'Roadkill Art App' by making a Roadkill Report. Simply hit the orange bar labeled REPORT ROADKILL. Next take a picture and up to 30 second video of your dish, then you will be moved to the rating page, your choice being, (CELEBRATING "National Roadkill Day" with a Roadkill Recipe). Once a Recipe Report is made it can be shared on Facebook and Instagram pages.Join 'Roadkill Art' live celebrating "National Roadkill Day" on TikTok, www.tiktok.com/@roadkillart and Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/roadkillart/ , all day September 24th, from the Roadkill Cook-Off Festival in Marlinton, West Virgina. Catch a line up of game meat cook's and chef's as they prepare their favorite roadkill dishes, showcasing creativity by turning ordinary roadkill into a surprisingly delicious creation. With thousands making the trek to Marlinton yearly trying and cooking delicacies foraged from the road, "National Roadkill Day" is the chance to find that delicious new roadkill recipe favorite!The day celebrates all those animals who aimlessly happened upon the front end of a swift moving vehicle, providing those blessed who found him with some delicious nutrition. Wait! What? Did we say nutrition? Yes we did! Game meat is packed with Omega-3. The highest proportion of Omega-3 comes from wild animals that have grown up eating grass. Omega-3 has been reported to offer health benefits such as:1. Fighting Depression and Anxiety2. Improving Eye Health3. Promoting Brain Health4. Improving Risk Factors for Heart Disease5. Reducing Symptoms of ADHD in ChildrenThe "Roadkill Art App" getting you to a fresh roadkill first, is free and available for all iOS and Android phones. If you come across roadkill or accidentally hit an animal on the road, mark it, large or small, even if you take the animal for yourself you’ll be alerting others of a potential future game crossing. The app makes it easy to locate roadkill already reported by checking the List View/News Feed, cutting back time driving through streets and roads. The app is loaded with photo's, video's and rating's that show the condition of the roadkill. If not interested in picking up a roadkill, you can help others by reporting it in the app. Someone might be needing a last minute squirrel, raccoon or armadillo for the Roadkill Cook-Off Competition!Apple Link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/roadkill-art/id1573201332 Google Play Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.innodel.roadkillart Roadkill is legal to take in 49 states, the only state it is not legal to take is Texas. The 'Roadkill Art App' makes it easy to find out what is required when taking roadkill in a state, go to the Regulations icon (the orange star), find a quick summary of roadkill regulations divided into 8 categories. Click on a state for detailed information.1. Yes, you can take roadkill.2. Yes, you can take roadkill but you must first get permission from the police call 911.3. Yes, you can take roadkill but a salvage permit is required.4. Yes, you can take roadkill but a permit is required from Natural Resources.5. Call 911, no known law specifically about roadkill.6. Yes, you can take roadkill but you must notify authorities you took it.7. Yes, you can take roadkill but a particular permit, tag, license or report is required, see your state.8. No, you can not take roadkill, it is illegal to take.Be part of a unique community sharing in a healthy roadkill lifestyle, become a 'Roadkill Art App' member. Often throughout the US emergency service personnel will take fresh roadkill to any of the thousands of soup kitchens where it is then prepared by skilled chefs and turned into delicious roast, burgers, steaks, stew or BBQ. These dedicated soup kitchen chefs who know how to utilize roadkill feed numerous people daily. Your roadkill report could be helping a soup kitchen, providing Americans an amazingly healthy meal.See what soup kitchens are in your neighborhood: https://helppayingthebills.com/soup-kitchens-meal-programs-state/ “National Roadkill Day”, one of the most unusual but fun days to celebrate, introduces the notion of not wasting food, utilizing a food source handed to us. Learning roadkill is edible when picked up quickly, offering high amounts of Protein and Omega 3, roadkill provides a lot of meals. Alaska and West Virginia, with high amounts of roadkill, have been putting roadkill on tables long before the rest of us could get past Yuck! With the new ‘Roadkill Art App’ teaming up with “National Roadkill Day”, introducing game meat recipes from all kinds of non traditional meat dishes, American’s will feel the security there is plenty to go around.Happy "National Roadkill Day"!

John Criminger shows how to test Roadkill for freshness.