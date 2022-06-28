BEMO RECOGNIZED AS FINALIST FOR MICROSOFT'S 2022 PARTNER OF THE YEAR AWARDS
REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsoft recently recognized BEMO’s expertise, awarding us as Finalist for the global 2022 Modern Workplace for SMB Partner of the Year Award. Microsoft made the announcement in preparation for the annual Microsoft Inspire conference, taking place virtually this year on July 19–20, 2022.
BEMO is excited that our success with Modern Workplace for SMB solution delivery for our clients stood out among the numerous partner entries. We are honored by Microsoft’s recognition of our commitment to innovation and pledge to provide our small and medium-sized clients with improved employee productivity and collaboration across locations and platforms while securing their environment against cybersecurity attacks.
About the Award
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 400,000 Microsoft Partners in 100 countries worldwide. BEMO was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Modern Workplace for SMBs.
The Modern Workplace for SMB Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner that excels at providing innovative and unique customer solutions based on Microsoft 365. The successful entrant for this award will have demonstrated consistent, high-quality, predictable service to Microsoft customers, helping to ensure significant business benefits from their Modern Workplace for SMB investments. The successful nominee will also demonstrate business leadership and consistent customer success, with solid growth in new customer additions and cloud revenue while maintaining and growing their existing customer base.
"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nick Parker, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft. “These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer.”
Why We Recognized
Microsoft recognized the commitment to quality, innovation, and digital transformation BEMO brings to every client engagement. We enable any small or medium-sized organization (10 to 500 employees) to conduct business securely in today's connected digital world while fully leveraging their existing investment in Microsoft 365 and Azure.
We are honored to be recognized among the best of the best in Microsoft’s partner network. BEMO’s co-founder and CEO, Bruno Lecoq, attributes the credit to his team for its dedication to continuous learning, innovation, and creating an excellent experience for every client:. “It is an honor to be recognized within the Microsoft partner ecosystem for our work with clients to securely deploy Microsoft 365 within the small and medium-sized companies. Microsoft 365 is a critical component of the all-up modern workplace strategy we promote, helping clients securely work from anywhere and on any device as a competitive advantage to rebuild and grow in this post-pandemic economy. It's been a thrill of a ride! Thank you to all our clients, team members, and our friends at Microsoft for your continued partnership!"
Interested in Learning More?
Head to Microsoft's Partner of the Year Awards to read more about the outstanding achievements recognized this year.
