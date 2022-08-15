Secretary Naig Honors 15 Choose Iowa Coloring Contest Winners at Iowa State Fair

Annual coloring contest calendar showcases student artists and Iowa agriculture

DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 16, 2022) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented awards to the winners of the 2022 Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar contest at a ceremony held in the Agriculture Building during the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Over the past year, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship received submissions from K-12 students across the state and narrowed it down to 15 student artists for the 2022 issue of this annual calendar.

“Our Choose Iowa marketing program is about connecting Iowa farmers with consumers, and this contest extends that connection to our youngest Iowans in a fun and engaging way,” said Secretary Naig. “While researching and creating their entries, students were able to learn more about how their everyday lives are connected to farmers and even consider a career in agriculture down the road. Their creativity and involvement energizes and encourages me about the future of Iowa agriculture.”

The 2022 winners, listed alphabetically by last name, include:

Noelle Craver, Centerville, IA

Madelyn Gourley, Springville, IA

Peighton Henningsen, Waukee, IA

Brayden Hofmann, Doon, IA

Sydney Kehret, Charles City, IA

Weston Miller, Muscatine, IA

Bryce Moellers, Cresco, IA

Harkan Moellers, Cresco, IA

Quinn Moulton, Ankeny, IA

Emma Simpson, Harlan, IA

Cynthia Swain, Essex, IA

Beau Tooley, Eldridge, IA

Richard Tunnell, Essex, IA

Joanna VanDeWalle, Dixon, IA

Lina Yu, West Des Moines, IA

Photos of the winners receiving their awards are available at flickr.com/photos/iowaagriculture/albums.

The 2022 calendar will be available to fairgoers at the Choose Iowa booth in the Agriculture Building and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship booth in the Varied Industries Building.

Students who are 18 years old or younger are invited to submit a drawing for the September 2023-August 2024 Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar. Pictures should be drawn in a horizontal orientation using only black lines on plain white, 8.5 by 11-inch paper. The pictures should not be colored in.

Artwork may be submitted electronically to media@iowaagriculture.gov or mailed to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar, 502 E. 9th St., Des Moines, IA 50319. Each submission should include the artist’s name, age, grade, school, address and hometown, along with a guardian’s email and phone number.

About Choose Iowa

Choose Iowa is an agricultural marketing initiative to increase the visibility of Iowa grown and raised foods. By building on the growing demand for local foods, investing in value-added projects and helping consumers find and purchase Iowa-grown products, Choose Iowa gives farmers access to new markets and shortens the distance between farms and plates. Learn more at ChooseIowa.com.