Burgum calls for public schools, governing bodies to administer the Pledge of Allegiance, display flag

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today released the following statement regarding the Pledge of Allegiance in public schools and at meetings of elected governing bodies in North Dakota.

“America is the land of opportunity. And students in every public school in North Dakota, along with elected governing bodies and those who attend their meetings, should have the opportunity to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and express support for the American ideals upon which our country was founded,” Burgum said. “To that end, our administration is creating a framework for legislation to guarantee that the opportunity exists to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, as other states have done. We look forward to working with lawmakers to bring a proposal to the 68th Legislative Assembly in January. As North Dakotans and Americans, we believe strongly in the value of this traditional and powerful affirmation that we are one nation, united under one flag, with liberty and justice for all, aspiring toward a more perfect union and acknowledging that such noble work never ends.”

State Sen. Scott Meyer of Grand Forks and state Reps. Pat Heinert of Bismarck and Todd Porter of Mandan have agreed to collaborate with the Governor’s Office to craft the legislation.

“The Pledge of Allegiance is one of the strongest and most unifying statements that we have as Americans,” Meyer said. “During this time of civil discourse, it is a guiding light.”

“The saying of the Pledge of Allegiance is important for our boards and commissions prior to public meetings as they are elected and are there to serve the people,” Heinert said.

 

