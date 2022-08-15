Gov. Spencer Cox names Daniel O’Bannon as his new general counsel

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 15, 2022) – Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has named Daniel O’Bannon as his new general counsel. O’Bannon will begin his new assignment on Monday, Aug. 22.

“Daniel has a proven track record of problem solving, excellent legal analysis and dedicated public service,” Gov. Cox said. “We’re grateful for his service to the people of Utah and we’re excited to work with him in this new capacity in the Governor’s Office.”

O’Bannon is currently director of the Utah Division of Consumer Protection where he’s served with distinction for the past nine years, testifying before the state Legislature about numerous bills and warning the public about various issues including stimulus scams, price gouging schemes and consumer fraud. Prior to that, he served as staff attorney for Gov. Gary Herbert, a research attorney in the University of Utah’s Office of General Counsel and a law clerk in the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

He graduated Order of the Coif from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law where he received an Outstanding Achievement Award in State and Local Government, Criminal Procedure, Legal Profession and Business Organizations and served on the Utah Law Review. He also graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University.

Download a copy of this press release here.

###