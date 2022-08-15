Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,879 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Spencer Cox names Daniel O’Bannon as his new general counsel

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 15, 2022)  – Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has named Daniel O’Bannon as his new general counsel. O’Bannon will begin his new assignment on Monday, Aug. 22.

“Daniel has a proven track record of problem solving, excellent legal analysis and dedicated public service,” Gov. Cox said. “We’re grateful for his service to the people of Utah and we’re excited to work with him in this new capacity in the Governor’s Office.”   

O’Bannon is currently director of the Utah Division of Consumer Protection where he’s served with distinction for the past nine years, testifying before the state Legislature about numerous bills and warning the public about various issues including stimulus scams, price gouging schemes and consumer fraud. Prior to that, he served as staff attorney for Gov. Gary Herbert, a research attorney in the University of Utah’s Office of General Counsel and a law clerk in the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office. 

He graduated Order of the Coif from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law where he received an Outstanding Achievement Award in State and Local Government, Criminal Procedure, Legal Profession and Business Organizations and served on the Utah Law Review. He also graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University.

Download a copy of this press release here.

###

You just read:

Gov. Spencer Cox names Daniel O’Bannon as his new general counsel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.