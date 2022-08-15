Prime Minister to receive German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz

SWEDEN, August 15 - On Tuesday 16 August, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will receive German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Sager House. During the visit, Ms Andersson and Mr Scholz will discuss the close relations between Sweden and Germany, the new security situation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and economic developments. They will also discuss green industry and green transition, and will therefore visit Scania in Södertälje.

10.00 Joint press conference, in Bella Venezia and online Language: English and simultaneous interpretation to German 11.00–12.00 Visit to Scania, Södertälje. - 11.00 Mr Scholz and Ms Andersson are welcomed by Christian Levin, President and CEO of Scania (photo opportunity). - approx. 11.20: Tour and test drive of electric trucks (photo opportunity). - approx. 11.50: Statement by Mr Scholz and Ms Andersson. NB. Journalists and photographers who attend the press conference are welcome to attend parts of the visit to Scania in Södertälje. All journalists and photographers must have gone through the security check at Rödbodgatan 6 at the Government Offices before group transport to Södertälje. Individual transport to the Scania facility is not permitted. (The registration period has expired.)