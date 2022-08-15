Submit Release
Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 8.15.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 1946 by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath (D-Encinitas) – Electric bicycles: safety and training program.
  • AB 2577 by Assemblymember Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) – Elections: uniform filing forms.
  • SB 633 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Consumer credit contracts: translations.
  • SB 874 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Classified school district and community college employees: probation: promotion.
  • SB 928 by Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) – Public administrators: compensation.
  • SB 1305 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – State vehicle fleet: alternative fuel vehicles.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

