Sunseeker, Florida’s Newest Waterfront Resort to Open in 2023 with Maestro PMS
Sunseeker says the Maestro all-in-one property-management system will enable it to stand out operationally as ‘one of the best hotels in the nation’
Maestro has the PMS functionality we need in one comprehensive platform and hosted in the cloud, along with access to contactless mobile tools for guests.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor opens in 2023, Maestro PMS will be there to manage all needs of its guests from booking to check-out and beyond. The 785-room resort (including 189 Signature Sunsuites™) will occupy more than 22 waterfront acres adjacent to the Peace River on Florida’s Gulf Coast. As the preferred browser-based cloud and on-premises property-management system for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups, Maestro will equip the luxury resort with operations modules to streamline Front Office, Activities, Spa, Memberships, and Marina, as well as mobile modules to support Online Pre-registration, Spa intake forms and the Spa Provider Schedule.
— Paul Berry, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor
“Maestro immediately stood out as a business partner rather than a vendor,” said Paul Berry, vice president of hotel operations, sales and marketing at Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor. “This was vital in the selection process as we were looking for a tech company that will grow and develop with us based on the needs of our guests and business. Maestro has the PMS functionality we need in one comprehensive platform and hosted in the cloud, along with access to contactless mobile tools for guests. Their ability to enhance their product, develop new functionality, and build new integrations that match our requirements will help us stand out operationally as one of the best hotels in the nation.”
Megaresort with Memorable Experiences
Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. The property will feature 60,000 square feet of meeting and conference space, 20 total dining options and bars, two pools, and retail outlets situated along a scenic harbor walk. A state-of-the-art fitness center and spa will be located on the third floor of the resort's main tower. In addition to its prime waterfront location, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor will boast a world-class 18-hole golf course exclusive to hotel guests.
Maestro President Warren Dehan said one of the biggest challenges with opening a hotel in 2023 is the amount of technology needed — from infrastructure and networking to 50+ systems and triple that number in software integrations. Maestro has been working closely with Sunseeker Resort to move data faster and more efficiently through these channels, as well as supporting their proprietary custom needs through its extensive API collection.
When the property opens, Maestro PMS will have interfaces to 21 peripheral property technologies, including GDS, Revenue Management, Sales and Catering, Point of Sale (f&b, retail, golf), Parking (gates, valet), Guest Services Requests, Door Locks, Energy Management, PBX/Voice Mail/Call Accounting, In-Room Entertainment, High Speed Internet Access, Housekeeping, Credit Card, Guest Surveys, Kiosk, Mobile App, and Back Office Accounting.
“Maestro is delighted to have been selected as the PMS of choice for Florida’s largest master-planned hotel resort on the Gulf Coast,” Dehan said. “We are always willing to go the extra mile for our customers and customize our functionality to meet the distinct needs of our clients to match their standards, loyalty, and reporting needs. When this property opens next year, it will truly be ‘the place’ to sip, dip, play and stay.”
About Maestro
Maestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, condo vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers a Web browser version (or Windows) complete with 20+ integrated modules on a true single database, including mobile and contactless apps to support a digitalized guest and staff journey from booking to checkout and everything in between. Maestro’s sophisticated solutions, with a collection of open APIs to 100s of 3rd party systems, empower operators to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and engage guests with a personalized experience. For over 40 years Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based Live support and education services to keep hospitality groups productive and competitive. Click for more information on Maestro. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.
About Sunseeker
Opening in 2023, Florida's newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guestrooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original dining and bar concepts, including six stand-alone restaurants and a multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront boardwalk, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Tampa, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Sarasota airports. For more information, visit www.SunseekerResorts.com. Follow us on Instagram: @Sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @Sunseekerresorts.
