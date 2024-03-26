Galgorm is First in UK to Benefit from Maestro All-In-One PMS, Right Revenue Integration
Joint technology to drive rate recommendations, perfect pricing strategies, and improve reporting accuracy for forward-thinking, innovative hotel company
Through Maestro PMS and Right Revenue, [Galgorm] is outperforming its competitors, demonstrating its ability to maintain a competitive edge in the market.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maestro PMS has recently partnered with Right Revenue to streamline and enhance revenue-management capabilities for its joint independent hotel customers. Right Revenue takes robust guest history data that resides in Maestro PMS, runs rate recommendations for each room type through complex machine learning and AI, then pushes a new pricing strategy back into Maestro PMS at the touch of a button. By analyzing booking patterns and making recommendations on rate strategies, hotels can drive more profit to the bottom line.
Galgorm, an award-winning and forward-thinking luxury hotel collection in Northern Ireland is the first to benefit from this integration partnership. Galgorm is known worldwide for implementing cutting-edge technology to maintain a competitive edge and stay ahead of the curve.
“Maestro PMS and Right Revenue stand out as best-in-class industry technologies due to their exceptional features and seamless integration capabilities, which elevate our customer experience and operational efficiency,” said Megan Wright, group revenue manager at Galgorm Collection. “Maestro PMS has evolved alongside our needs, enabling us to deliver a seamless customer journey. Its innovative features, such as digital registration forms and a comprehensive CRM system, empower us to provide personalized experiences and streamline guest interactions. Combined with Right Revenue, Maestro PMS becomes even more powerful. Right Revenue's advanced revenue management solutions enable us to optimize pricing strategies and maximize revenue potential. Its real-time analytics and forecasting tools provide valuable insights that inform strategic decision-making, driving our profitability and competitive advantage in the market.”
The integration between Maestro PMS and Right Revenue brings several operational benefits to Galgorm:
• It extends Galgorm’s rate management horizon, allowing for more proactive planning and optimization of Average Daily Rate (ADR). Previously, rate changes were primarily handled manually, but with this integration, Galgorm can automate this process, saving valuable time and ensuring greater accuracy.
• It allows Galgorm to dedicate more time to analyze its competitive landscape. By leveraging real-time data provided by Right Revenue, Galgorm can make more strategic decisions regarding pricing and positioning within the market.
• It replaces Galgorm’s current reporting system with streamlined, automated reporting through Right Revenue. This means Galgorm can quickly access comprehensive overviews and receive real-time feedback, empowering it to make informed decisions promptly.
• It offers Galgorm the advantage of comparing performance across all properties in a clear and concise layout. This enables Galgorm to make decisions that benefit all three of its properties simultaneously, enhancing its overall operational efficiency and effectiveness.
Revenue Up, Labor Costs Down
Adrienne Hanna, Right Revenue Founder and CEO, said working with Maestro PMS has been an absolute dream as it one if the easiest integrations Right Revenue has completed.
“The integration was seamless and straight forward,” Hanna said. “Both companies would walk over hot coals to give Galgorm the most robust data available to achieve a strong return on their investment. We are thrilled that Galgorm is receiving accurate reports and making better business decisions due to this partnership.
“Across our portfolio we see an uplift of circa 10% revenue gain along with average labor saving of around 15 hours per week. If you turn those savings into cash, it’s considerable,” Hanna said. “Fewer team members are doing more jobs. By connecting our two systems, Maestro PMS and Right Revenue are giving Galgorm hotels the support they need to make more strategic rate decisions based on yield, future performance, and what is happening in the market.”
Maestro President Warren Dehan said while the integration primarily supports revenue and sales managers internally, it indirectly benefits guest services, particularly in the realm of guest enquiries. By streamlining Galgorm’s revenue management processes, management can respond more efficiently to guests, saving valuable time and providing guests with accurate and real-time information regarding rates and availability.
“Although the integration's main impact is internal, ensuring that rates are accurate and updated in real time directly enhances the guest experience,” Dehan said. “Travelers will appreciate the transparency and reliability of Galgorm’s pricing information, leading to increased satisfaction and loyalty.
“We are delighted that Galgorm is having tremendous success with Maestro PMS,” he said. “In today’s competitive environment, it’s imperative that hotels stay ahead of industry trends and continuously evolve to meet the changing needs and expectations of guests. Through Maestro PMS and Right Revenue, this trendsetter and innovator is outperforming its competitors, demonstrating its ability to maintain a competitive edge in the market.”
Galgorm’s Wright had this to say: “Maestro's commitment to ongoing support and its willingness to integrate new technologies ensures that we stay at the forefront of innovation. Furthermore, Maestro extends its capabilities beyond room management to include our spa operations, offering a holistic solution that caters to all aspects of our business.”
About Maestro PMS
Maestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises all-in-one PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s enterprise system offers embedded payments and 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including mobile and contact free apps to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and enable operators to engage guests with a personalized and safe experience. Maestro’s Support Service provides unparalleled 24/7 North American based live support and education services.
About Right Revenue
Right Revenue is a data analysis, forecasting and price recommendation solution, designed specifically for independent hotels. Our solution is user-friendly, flexible and most importantly, accurate - helping you make those all-important decisions on pricing, always with profitability in mind. Forecasting is never simple but with Right Revenue, we ensure that a data-driven, accurate forecast is always at your fingertips. Our reporting is flexible, ensuring that you have all of the information needed to make great decisions presented in visual dashboards. In short, we do the 'smarts' to let you do the strategy.
About Galgorm
Galgorm Collection is a luxury hospitality group, owning and operating an award-winning resort, hotels, and several restaurants in Northern Ireland. We are a family-inspired business, with broad aspirations and a strong sense of purpose. Galgorm Resort is the flagship property within The Collection, purchased by the Hill Family in 1991. The Resort over the last 30 years has undergone a £60million investment program which now sees it comprise of luxury guestroom and lodging accommodation, 4 restaurants, and bars, as well as extensive conference and banqueting facilities. The jewel in the crown is the famed Thermal Spa Village, the first of its kind in Ireland and is open to residents and day spa guests alike – offering a smorgasbord of heated, cool spa experiences. For more information, visit www.galgorm.com.
