Hoteliers to Gather in Toronto for Maestro PMS’s Sold Out ‘Accelerate 2024 Users Conference’
Invitation-only event will feature expansion to sought after all-in-one solutions by this popular PMS provider
This year registrants signed up in record time, with many telling us they are eager to discover new ways to use our software to achieve optimal productivity and profitability.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next week users of the widely popular Maestro PMS platform, a Web Browser based cloud and on-premises all-in-one property-management system, will gather at the King Edward Hotel in Toronto for the SOLD OUT “Accelerate 2024” users conference. The four-day event, to be held April 15 to 18, will enable attendees to exchange ideas, build alliances, and leverage innovative tools and actionable business strategies to capitalize on their Maestro PMS investment.
— Warren Dehan
“Accelerate 2024 is designed to help Maestro PMS users thrive and accelerate their success through evolving guest expectations,” said Warren Dehan, Maestro PMS president. “This year registrants signed up in record time, with many telling us they are eager to discover new ways to use our software to achieve optimal productivity and profitability. To thank each person for their participation, we are offering three days of complementary training (on-site or remote) after the conference concludes until April 2025. We cannot wait to see everyone and showcase what Maestro PMS has developed since our last conference.”
Attendees will gain insight into Maestro PMS’s analytics data mining, front desk operations, mobile and contactless tools, revenue optimization, web browser platform benefits and deployment options, cloud hosting and security considerations, social media engagement and direct booking tools, sales and catering with group management, spa and activities, rate and yield-management strategies, credit card EMV, and management reporting. Additionally, they will be introduced to:
MezzoPay, Maestro PMS’s NEW embedded payments solution. With embedded payments for credit card processing, MezzoPay, powered by Fullsteam, will empower hoteliers with seamless and secure transaction capabilities directly integrated into their PMS. By integrating credit-card processing into Maestro PMS, users will enjoy more simplified payment processes, less layers and friction, improved customer experiences, reduced manual errors, and streamlined workflows that eliminate the need for third-party systems. MezzoPay helps to expedite check-in/-out, enhances overall satisfaction and loyalty, reduces manual reconciliation and administrative tasks, and provides real-time access to transactional data and reporting capabilities allowing hoteliers to gain insight into revenue streams and financial performance.
Maestro’s NEW Client Reference Incentive Program designed to reward and empower users for sharing their Maestro PMS experience with their peers. Participants will receive exclusive training, discounts on Maestro products and services, free passes and discounts to future Maestro events, complimentary passes to industry tradeshows, personalized support, and complimentary Maestro PMS mobile tools.
Keynote to Address Technology ‘N Total Revenue
In a general session titled “Technology ‘N Total Revenue: Automation as the Engine for a Healthy Profitability Mix,” Hotel Mogel Consulting’s Adam Mogelonsky will discuss why technology is critical to achieve total revenue. He will provide examples of technologies that increase automation and merchandizing and share inspirational and experiential total revenue examples from around the world.
“Hospitality labor at all levels is still in short supply, so technology development has to be at the core of operations as a compensatory mechanism,” Mogelonsky said. “I will discuss how mobile payments, chatbots and voicebots, attribute-based shopping, prearrival upselling platforms, staff flexibility, analytics, customer relationship management (CRM), hotel merchandising, and the industry’s newest technology category – property experience management system (PXMS) – can work in unison towards the common goal of increasing guest satisfaction, team productivity and total revenue.”
In 2023, Maestro PMS partnered with Hotel Mogel to examine the current state of its users’ hotel systems and workflows. The company devises a critical path for the implementation of new technologies that will have the greatest impact on net-operating income as well as process innovations that will help a team work more efficiently.
At Accelerate 2024, attendees will also experience hands-on learning labs with the Maestro experts and they can network with their peers and third-party integration partners. Sponsors of the 2024 event include: Silverware, PurpleCloud, Fetch, Cvent, IdeaS, LOC International, Tripleseat, Fuel Travel, The Anything Group, Rate Yield, LodgIQ, Yellow Dog Software, b4, Zaplox, Siteminder, and Duetto.
“I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all our Accelerate 2024 sponsors, stakeholders, and the incredible individuals – owners, executives, managers, department heads, revenue/reservations professionals, and IT technicians – who have carved out time from their bustling schedules to join us for this event,” Dehan expressed warmly. “To infuse some excitement, we're thrilled to invite everyone to join us for the Toronto Blue Jays baseball game against the New York Yankees in a private suite at Rogers Centre as part of our Welcome Reception.”
About Maestro PMS
Maestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises all-in-one PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s enterprise system offers embedded payments and 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including mobile and contact free apps to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and enable operators to engage guests with a personalized and safe experience. Maestro’s Support Service provides unparalleled 24/7 North American based live support and education services.
Warren Dehan
Maestro PMS
+1 905-940-1923
email us here