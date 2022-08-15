Work Expected to Start Next Week to Remove the South Perry Street Bridge in the City of Titusville, Crawford County

​Work is expected to start next week on a project to remove the South Perry Street bridge over Oil Creek in the City of Titusville, Crawford County.

The streel truss bridge was built in 1900 and closed in 2017 after an inspection uncovered damage to the structure, which is owned by Crawford County. It was determined the bridge was redundant, due to its proximity to the Route 8 bridge. The county elected to have the bridge removed and not replaced.

Preparation work for the demolition of the bridge will start August 22, 2022, weather permitting.

The removal process will include removing the bridge deck, moving the truss to landing area near the intersection of South Perry Street and St. John Street, and dismantling and recycling the steel parts of the bridge.

South Perry Street and St John Street will be closed to through traffic. Work will require a truck detour starting September 6, 2022. It will be posted using Route 8, Route 227, and Route 27. It is expected to be in place until September 12, 2022.

The contractor is Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion, PA. The contract cost is $237,008, which is to be paid with federal funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #



