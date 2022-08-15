Submit Release
Sen. Angela Walton Mosley Invites Community to Book Bag Giveaway Event

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Angela Walton Mosley, D-Florissant, invites you to attend the 12th Annual Community Fair on Aug. 18 at the James J. Eagan Civic Center in Florissant. Students from the Ferguson-Florissant, Jennings, Hazelwood and Riverview Garden school districts are eligible to receive a free book bag and other school supplies, as well as enter a bike giveaway.

Individuals who wish to donate school supplies may drop them off from 2:00 to 6:30 p.m. and those interested in receiving school supplies may pick them up from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

“This time of year is exciting as kids and parents begin their preparations for a new school year, but it can also be a time of stress as families budget to afford the long list of school supplies,” Sen. Mosley said. “I organized this school supplies drive with a few of my colleagues in the Missouri House of Representatives to help alleviate this stress and foster a sense of community among parents and teachers.”

There will be other resources available at this event, including legal services and information about Medicaid expansion.

For more information on Sen. Walton Mosley’s legislative actions, visit her official Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Mosley.

