Professional Martial Arts Inc. of Topeka Kansas to Celebrate 25 Years in Business
Instructors Ruben West and Kevin Wilson will Celebrate 25 years in Business as Owners of Professional Martial Arts, Inc.
Reflect on the past. Plan for the future. Live in the moment.”TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The September 21, 2022 celebration will mark a significant milestones for martial artists Ruben West and Kevin Wilson who are both from Topeka Kansas. They will be celebrating 25 years as owners of Professional Martial Arts, Inc. also known as PMA.
The school has stood the test of time and had significant milestones along the way. Professional Martial Arts Inc. was founded in 1997 and was initially located on 37th Terrace in South Topeka. PMA has always taught youth and adults in various forms of martial arts and was the first facility in Topeka to offer Cardio Karate also known as Fitness Kickboxing.
The school also known as a dojo, is currently located at 1900 S.W. Clay Street 66604. It was at this location that Professional Martial Arts Inc. participated in the federal Weed and Seed program receiving grant funds for qualified applicants who decided to participate in the training classes.
Over the years Professional Martial Arts Inc. has offered a wide variety of classes from a multitude of instructors. Students have not only gain self-defense training but have also received valuable life skills too.
Mr. West and Mr. Wilson have continued to grow both personally and professionally which is something they highly encourage their students to do. Both men have be recognized with awards and high honors.
In 2014 Sensei Kevin was Inducted into the U.S. Martial Arts Hall of Fame as Shorin Ryu Master of the year. He received the Sowing the Seeds of Change Award from the Department of Justice and this year he was awarded the “Changing Lives Series Legacy Award” featuring world renowned martial artist Bill “Superfoot” Wallace. Kevin is an avid reader, repeat published author and personal finance trainer who has been invited to speak internationally and throughout the country. He is a graduate of Topeka High and Kansas State University earning his degree in business administration.
Sensei West has created international influence and received global recognition for his work and civility efforts. In 2016 he received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from President Barack Obama. In 2018 Dr. West received the Girma Wolde Giorgis (Former President of Ethiopia) Presidential Award for being a Human Conservationist (which is bringing out the best in others). In 2021 West was awarded the International Humanitarian Medal by Amb. Abdull Ghani Yahya Al-ebarh, the President of the United Nations Social Council and nominee for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. He is a graduate of Highland Park, Washburn University and American Graduate University of Positive Psychology.
The Professional Martial Arts Inc. 25th anniversary celebration is open to the public and will be held at The Foundry located at 400 SW 33rd St., #2209, 66611 starting at 5:45 PM. For tickets information CLICK HERE.
