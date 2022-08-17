igus Is Adding 2,046 New Macros To The EPLAN Circuit Diagram Software
EPLAN update for readycable cables that are compatible with Allen Bradley, Beckhoff, B&R, Heidenhain, and FanucSTAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- igus®, a world leader in motion plastics and moving cable management systems, announced the company is publishing 2,046 new macros for the EPLAN planning software.
To make the digital creation of circuit diagrams even more effective, igus is publishing 2,046 new macros for the EPLAN planning software. The addition now also allows pre-assembled readycable cables to be visualized in the software within seconds. The cables are compatible with drive components from Siemens, SEW-EURODRIVE, and Bosch Rexroth, and those from Allen Bradley, Beckhoff, B&R, Heidenhain, and Fanuc.
Mechanical and plant engineering daily routine: control cabinet project planning is on the agenda. It is a task that more and more engineers are accelerating with digital tools. Particularly popular and now an industry standard: EPLAN Electric P8 - planning software for creating circuit and plant diagrams.
One of the reasons for its popularity is an online database called EPLAN Data Portal. Here, component manufacturers store so-called macros for their products - building blocks in a uniform data format that can be dragged and dropped into the digital circuit diagram - without any adjustment effort. The tool supports plant design, from end-to-end planning to production, commissioning, maintenance, and repair.
Engineers save up to 50% of the time needed for electrical design
"Thanks to the EPLAN Electric P8 CAE software with its consistent, manufacturer-independent database, engineers save up to 50% of the time needed for electrical design. This is a real boost for the automation era, one we would like to support," says Markus Hüffel, Product Manager of readychain® and readycable® at igus. "We have therefore decided to expand the EPLAN Data Portal, adding 2,046 new macros for pre-assembled readycable cables that are compatible with automation technology from Allen Bradley, Beckhoff, B&R, Heidenhain, and Fanuc."
Macros for cables for Siemens, SEW-EURODRIVE, and Bosch Rexroth were already available.
"We hope this update offers designers around the world even more options for economical automation solutions," Hüffel continued.
Macros allow quick, intuitive visualization
The path to the new macros is open. Engineers can select the suitable pre-assembled cable for their e-chain from the readycable range in the igus online shop - one of over 5,000 ready-to-connect signal, encoder, servo, motor, or drive cables. Any EPLAN macro stored for this cable can be downloaded in seconds via a link to the EPLAN Data Portal and used in the planning software. The macro allows such actions as visualizing the cable, including pin assignment and core identification, and linking it to components from other manufacturers in the circuit diagram, as quickly and intuitively as in a computer game. The cables used for online ordering can also be automatically summarized in a parts list.
Learn more about igus readycable cable assemblies here: https://www.igus.com/info/readycable
ABOUT IGUS:
igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These self-lubricating, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings, and lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 35 countries and employs 4,900 people across the globe. In 2021, igus generated a turnover of €961 million. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more user security. Two hundred thirty-four thousand articles are available from stock, and service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, for example, ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics, and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most important environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling of used e-chains and participating in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste.
