Morgan-Keller Construction Announces Recent Team Member Promotions

New team members will be an asset to continued growth in years to come

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morgan-Keller recently announced internal promotions for several team members who have demonstrated their knowledge, experience, and commitment to Morgan-Keller's values of Teamwork, Ownership, and Professionalism.

The following team members within Morgan-Keller's General Construction group were promoted:

Jerry Grable: Senior Project Manager

Jesse McGovern: Senior Project Manager

Justin Denton: Senior Project Manager

Steve Gessner: Senior Project Manager

Teresa Grable: Project Coordinator

Wendy Orantes: Project Coordinator

These promotions will allow for the group's continued expansion while providing our clients with the high-quality construction services they are accustomed to. In addition, the group has recently restructured to better respond to the increase in construction management work where we have become more involved with the preconstruction process.

Taylor Davis, Morgan-Keller's Vice President and General Manager said, "congratulations to these team members for their promotions. I fully expect that these team members will be an asset to our continued growth in the years to come. Morgan-Keller promotes from within often as we recognize the benefit of the knowledge and experience gained over time."

