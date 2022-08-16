Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,978 in the last 365 days.

Canada’s Premier Infectious Disease Control Consultant Dr. Kamyab Ghatan Sets the Bar High for Prevention

Infection Shield consulting Inc Logo

Dr. Kamyab Ghatan

Dr. Kamyab Ghatan

Infection Shield Consulting provides high-standard Infection Prevention and Control consultations, that are in line with national, & international standards.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneer Dr. Kamyab Ghatan is the founder of Infection Shield Consulting Inc. He is a trailblazer in the medical field and a certified infection control professional. Dr. Ghatan and his dedicated team provide infection prevention and control consulting to healthcare and non-healthcare settings throughout Canada. To date, his industry-leading company has given consultation to over 100 long-term care, retirement homes and over 100 congregate care settings, businesses, etc.

According to a very recent article in the New York Times regarding the effects of the pandemic in Canada, “Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 1 in 9 residents have been infected.” The concerned members of Infection Shield Consultants Inc. have the answer. They are pleased to note they have helped businesses, healthcare including long-term care, retirement, and congregate settings, as well as non-healthcare settings, to reduce the infections, especially COVID-19, in their respective environments. The specialists at Infection Shield Consulting Inc. endeavor to bond with their clients as strategic partners.

Every valued client is unique, and Infection Shield Consultants Inc. offers individualized packages to meet their specific needs. They will assess each facility, not only to prevent the spread of infections but also to protect the staff, visitors, clients, and anyone entering the complex. Infection Shield Consulting Inc. provides on-site audits and reports to ensure they are meeting Infection Control standards. In addition, they review and create the infection prevention and control compliance policy and procedure.

Dr. Ghatan and his trained experts have taken the lead in an up and coming, sorely needed business. Many satisfied clients consider Infection Shield Consulting Inc. to be the missing link in their efforts for infection control. Trevin M. gives an impressive five-star review, “Thank you so much for being there for us! Our Public Health was incredibly impressed by you and the documents that you produced. We could not have made it without you. You are an asset to the facility, and I cannot thank you enough.”

Dr. Kamyab Ghatan is an alumnus of Windsor University School of Medicine, with a medical doctor degree and B.S. (Hons.) degree with a specialization in Neuroscience, Biology, and Psychology from the University of Toronto in 2005.

For more information on Infection Shield Consulting Inc. including their processes and procedures related to infection prevention and control practices, while promoting staff and patient safety, please contact:

Kamyab Ghatan
Infection shield consulting Inc.
info@infectionshield.ca

You just read:

Canada’s Premier Infectious Disease Control Consultant Dr. Kamyab Ghatan Sets the Bar High for Prevention

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.