Canada’s Premier Infectious Disease Control Consultant Dr. Kamyab Ghatan Sets the Bar High for Prevention
Infection Shield Consulting provides high-standard Infection Prevention and Control consultations, that are in line with national, & international standards.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneer Dr. Kamyab Ghatan is the founder of Infection Shield Consulting Inc. He is a trailblazer in the medical field and a certified infection control professional. Dr. Ghatan and his dedicated team provide infection prevention and control consulting to healthcare and non-healthcare settings throughout Canada. To date, his industry-leading company has given consultation to over 100 long-term care, retirement homes and over 100 congregate care settings, businesses, etc.
According to a very recent article in the New York Times regarding the effects of the pandemic in Canada, “Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 1 in 9 residents have been infected.” The concerned members of Infection Shield Consultants Inc. have the answer. They are pleased to note they have helped businesses, healthcare including long-term care, retirement, and congregate settings, as well as non-healthcare settings, to reduce the infections, especially COVID-19, in their respective environments. The specialists at Infection Shield Consulting Inc. endeavor to bond with their clients as strategic partners.
Every valued client is unique, and Infection Shield Consultants Inc. offers individualized packages to meet their specific needs. They will assess each facility, not only to prevent the spread of infections but also to protect the staff, visitors, clients, and anyone entering the complex. Infection Shield Consulting Inc. provides on-site audits and reports to ensure they are meeting Infection Control standards. In addition, they review and create the infection prevention and control compliance policy and procedure.
Dr. Ghatan and his trained experts have taken the lead in an up and coming, sorely needed business. Many satisfied clients consider Infection Shield Consulting Inc. to be the missing link in their efforts for infection control. Trevin M. gives an impressive five-star review, “Thank you so much for being there for us! Our Public Health was incredibly impressed by you and the documents that you produced. We could not have made it without you. You are an asset to the facility, and I cannot thank you enough.”
Dr. Kamyab Ghatan is an alumnus of Windsor University School of Medicine, with a medical doctor degree and B.S. (Hons.) degree with a specialization in Neuroscience, Biology, and Psychology from the University of Toronto in 2005.
For more information on Infection Shield Consulting Inc. including their processes and procedures related to infection prevention and control practices, while promoting staff and patient safety, please contact:
Kamyab Ghatan
Infection shield consulting Inc.
info@infectionshield.ca