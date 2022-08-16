Actor BRIAN NORRIS Launches THE NORRIS STUDIO Coaching Performers Where Craft Meets Business
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working actor Brian Norris launches THE NORRIS STUDIO, a full-service boutique acting studio for professional film and television actors with an emphasis on career as well as on-camera craft.
The Norris Studio, a full-service boutique acting studio founded by professional actor and coach Brian Norris
The Norris Studio trains professional film and television actors in both career and on-camera craft techniques
The Norris Studio delivers a ‘where craft meets business’ approach to help actors level up their entire acting career. With a variety of in-person and online opportunities, the North Hollywood based studio offers both group and individual specialized services to actors across the country.
Professional actor services include:
• Acting Technique classes
• Audition Coaching and Taping Sessions
• Business of Acting Powergroups
• Private Career Consultations
• On-set Coaching
• and more
“The goal of The Norris Studio is to get actors booking roles in film and television, while feeling good about their work and the process that got them there,” explains Norris, who has become a proven multi-talent in the entertainment industry as an actor, creator and coach. “There's a lot of training out there that doesn't feel practically related to the actual jobs of an actor - auditioning (quickly) and actually acting on set in front of cameras and a crew of people. I want my clients to feel like their training is practical and applicable, so when they get auditions they can efficiently break down the scene, find who the character becomes because they're playing them, and execute it all with joy and ease on the day.”
Norris spent the last 11 years sharing his hands-on experience with fellow actors as the Lead Teacher at John Rosenfeld Studios and Co-Founder of the career accountability group, Actor Salon.
A working actor for over 25 years, Norris continues to entertain millions. He is currently recurring on ABC's daytime drama General Hospital, and is coming soon to season two of HBO's Perry Mason and in the political thriller feature 88, which recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Fans will recognize Norris from his recurring roles on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire, Hulu’s Reprisal, and Neil Labute’s DirecTV series Full Circle. Previously, he appeared on the hit shows New Amsterdam (NBC), S.W.A.T. (CBS), Into The Dark (Hulu), Masters of Sex (Showtime), Longmire (A&E), Castle (ABC), Veronica Mars (CW), Mad Men (AMC), Community (NBC), and the comedy feature film A Thousand Words starring Eddie Murphy. More recently, Norris expanded his skillset into creating projects. First, as co-founder of The Los Angeles Theatre Ensemble, and then pivoting as director of several independent film festival favorites.
For more about THE NORRIS STUDIO visit: TheNorrisStudio.com
Tammy Lynn
Spotlight PR Company
+1 310-867-1952
info@spotlightprcompany.com