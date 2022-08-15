Millennial Entrepreneur Innovates Internet Marketing for Industrial Manufacturers
Young Ceaser helps companies outrank their competitors and generate three times their leads in six months
Young Ceaser, an internet marketing company and digital growth agency specializing in SEO, helps product businesses become #1 in their industry online, and deploys innovative tactics to help grow their leads in an era of untapped web markets. The company offers free consultations to learn how search engine rankings can generate new leads, as well as guaranteed results or a full refund.
— Kristiyan Uzunchev, co-founder and CEO of Young Ceaser
Founded in 2012 by brothers Kristiyan and Stanislav Uzunchev, the two wanted to help businesses outshine competitors, dominate their niche, and more than double their online sales.
The company began as a freelance account on Fiverr, and has since scaled to a successful internet marketing company that provides guaranteed online growth for industrial manufacturers.
“I began to study digital marketing very early on, which has given me a deep understanding of the ins and outs of content marketing and search engine optimization,” said Kristiyan Uzunchev, co-founder and CEO of Young Ceaser. “We have helped over 180,000 businesses enhance their online rankings, build credibility, and vastly increase their customer base.”
Digital marketing offers several advantages over traditional advertising methods, such as print ads and direct mail, billboards, TV and radio. Smartphones and social media have connected consumers to the digital world more than ever before. Internet marketing allows brands to do more with their resources while empowering the customer to conduct business on their terms.
Young Ceaser helps companies identify these untapped web markets and create digital marketing plans that move the needle and attract customers. Propelling businesses to #1 on Google for the services they offer gives brands a competitive advantage and a consistent flow of new, high quality leads.
Among its list of hundreds of clients, Young Ceaser has helped billion-dollar industrial manufacturers like ESAB increase brand awareness, credibility, sales, and competitive advantage.
