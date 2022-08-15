August Environmental Protection Commission Agenda

DES MOINES—The Environmental Protection Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting will be held in Des Moines on August 16. The agenda items are as follows.

The virtual business meeting starts at 10 a.m. at The Wallace State Office Building, 502 East 9th Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50319 on the second floor north conference room.

The public can attend via video conference or by phone. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/rzo- uidn-tvg . To join by phone, call 631-618-4607, and enter the PIN code of 484 733 354 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Alicia Plathe at Alicia.Plathe@dnr.iowa.gov or to Alicia Plathe at DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.

Agenda Items:

Approval of Agenda

Approval of the Minutes

Monthly Reports

DNR Director’s Remarks

Water Supply-Water Use and Allocation Annual Permit Fee Decision

Notice of Intended Action-Chapters 60 and 64-Renewal of General Permits Nos. 1, 2, 3, and 4 with Cleanup and Clarification Decision

Final Rule-Chapter 64-Renewal of General Permits Nos. 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, with Cleanup and Clarification

Black Hawk Lake Watershed Project

General Discussion

EPC Biennial report

Tour opportunity, Fall 2022

Items for Next Month’s Meeting

Tuesday, September 22, 2022, Wallace Building

Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Wallace Building

Find the complete agenda and more information under Environmental Protection Commission.

Commissioners include: Ralph Lents, Menlo, chair; Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights, vice chair; Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton, secretary; Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Amy Echard, Farmersburg; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs