Winners announced for second 2022 Super Hunt drawing

The second wave of Idaho Super Hunt drawing winners have been picked.

Of the 51,374 total entries, 13,261 were for two deer tags, 16,900 were for two elk tags, 4,088 were for two pronghorn tags, 11,862 were for one moose tag, and 5,263 entries were for one Super Hunt Combo, which includes a tag for each of the four species.

Super Hunt winners by species, number drawn and state were:

  • Deer: 1 – Idaho; 1 – Montana
  • Elk: 1 - Idaho; 1 - Oregon
  • Pronghorn: 1 – Idaho; 1 – California
  • Moose: 1 - Idaho
  • Super Combo: 1 - Ohio

All winners have been contacted. State law prohibits Fish and Game from releasing the names of the winners.

Winners can participate in any open hunt in the state for the species that they drew, including general hunts and controlled hunts, in addition to any general season or controlled hunt tags they also hold. All other rules of individual hunts apply.

For more information, including frequently asked questions, and stories and photos of previous winners, visit the Super Hunt page on Fish and Game's website.

 

