MDC offers free Family Fishing event Aug. 19 at Warsaw

Warsaw, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free Family Fishing event from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Lost Valley Fish Hatchery at Warsaw. This event will give families the basic knowledge they need to connect with nature by going fishing and catching fish.

MDC will provide all the necessary equipment and bait, or anglers may bring their own. No bait carried in water is allowed. The fishing in the hatchery’s education pond is catch-and-release only. But MDC staff and volunteers will be on hand to teach and coach anglers on how to cast with rod and reel, how to bait hooks, and how to handle fish when you catch them.

This program is open to participants ages 2 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. All participants must be registered separately. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4qi.