WealthBlock Integrates with Fortress Blockchain Technologies to Provide End-to-end Investor Management Platforms

WealthBlock and Fortress join forces to provide a one-stop platform for fund managers, wealth managers, and tokenizers to streamline investor management.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WealthBlock Inc, a FinTech Saas provider that created a white label solution for venture capital, private equity, and wealth management firms to streamline capital raising and investor management operations, announced today a new integration partnership with Fortress Blockchain Technologies, a Web3 infrastructure company. Through this partnership, clients of WealthBlock can seamlessly access tokenization, crypto-fiat payment, escrow, and alt-asset custody services powered by Fortress via the WealthBlock platform.
On one hand, WealthBlock platform streamlines all investor-related workflows such as investor outreach, deal presentation, investor onboarding, KYC/AML/Accreditation checks, subscription document e-signing, online payment & capital call, and investor reporting & communication.
On the other hand, via this API integration, Fortress will offer a variety of services such as escrow, tokenization, crypto-fiat payment, and alt-asset custody, to WealthBlock platform clients.
Currently, Fortress supports over 200 types of blockchain assets, as well as fiat and securities, including NFTs minted on Ethereum, Polygon, and Solana and will soon be adding BSC and other blockchains.
"Fortress' unique regulatory and crypto offerings are exactly what the industry needs at the moment, " said Trilliam Jeong, Co-founder & CEO of WealthBlock Inc. " This partnership will empower the incumbent fund managers and wealth managers as well as new-generation crowdfunding portals and Web3 asset-tokenizers. We are excited to partner with a team that is both tech-savvy and compliance-proficient. Their unique offering will unlock tremendous innovation in an industry that's ripe for disruption."
Currently, WealthBlock supports over 70 client platforms with $1+bil processed collectively.
"WealthBlock technology provides an incredible, scalable foundation for capital formation and management of alternative assets", said Scott Purcell, Founder & CEO of Fortress Blockchain Technologies, "we're excited about the things they can do to help innovate and leverage our core financial, regulatory, and BlockTech infrastructure."
